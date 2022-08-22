ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

actionnewsnow.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 1 year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s Office says now, one year after Newsom announced that California had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear, the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash, enough to fill 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
OXNARD, CA
TheHorse.com

Stallion Positive for WNV in California

​On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Kitten freed in Biggs after getting head caught in hole

BIGGS, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says that they were able to rescue a kitten who got its head caught in a hole this week. Firefighters were able to shield the kitten with a wet cloth, and use a metal grinder to cut the metal and free it. The...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man

Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]

