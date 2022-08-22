Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.

