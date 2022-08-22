Read full article on original website
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
It's that point of the summer where we collectively pretend summer isn't ending. We put on a brave face and panic-enjoying every last summer-themed activity that comes to mind. McDonald's isn’t remedying the situation. Why would it? It’s a fast food chain. It doesn't drive people to the local pool...
People love Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chicken chain has used a relatively limited menu that leans heavily on its signature fried-chicken patty to become not just popular but loved. Other fast-food chains are popular -- think McDonald's (MCD) and fried chicken rival Popeyes. But consumers view those brands in different ways....
In an apparent effort to make you anxious about the end of summer and dread the imminent arrival of fall, McDonald’s is running a week of deals with back-to-school overtones in the middle of August. The week of deals starts on August 15 with what is essentially McChicken 101,...
Chick-fil-A is facing backlash after one of its locations shared a job listing for “volunteers“ who would be paid in entrees rather than money.This week, a Chick-fil-A location in Hendersonville, North Carolina, posted about the job opportunity on its public Facebook page, where it noted that it was looking for volunteers to work its drive-thru.“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn five free entrees per shift (one hr) worked,” the Facebook post, which has since-been deleted, read. “Message us for details.”Chick-fil-A’s website notes that its entrees, which include chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and Cool...
Weddings are usually associated with fancy catering and lavish meals, but when everyone is a few drinks deep at the end of the night, all they want is a no-frills late-night snack like Taco Bell. There's something about the contrast between hosting such an extravagant event and bringing out fast food that makes for an especially fun and memorable experience. While bringing in CrunchWrap Supremes and Baja Blasts at the end of the night is certainly memorable, some couples take it one step further and get married at the actual restaurant.
In monumental fast-food news, McDonald’s is introducing a new menu item that some say is so tasty, it could put an end to the chicken sandwich wars.
