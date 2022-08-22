Weddings are usually associated with fancy catering and lavish meals, but when everyone is a few drinks deep at the end of the night, all they want is a no-frills late-night snack like Taco Bell. There's something about the contrast between hosting such an extravagant event and bringing out fast food that makes for an especially fun and memorable experience. While bringing in CrunchWrap Supremes and Baja Blasts at the end of the night is certainly memorable, some couples take it one step further and get married at the actual restaurant.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO