ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Growth in Nebraska may be slowing, according to economic indicator

A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down. Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at other contests:
FLORIDA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska State Fair changes include mobility for alcohol drinkers

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair opens Friday, and for the first time, alcohol consumption will not be limited to restricted areas. In June, the fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by the Grand Island City Council. Alcohol will still be sold at a limited number of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Cincinnati, OH
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, sixteen) (five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 7, Day: 14, Year: 75. (Month: seven; Day: fourteen; Year: seventy-five) Pick 3. People are also reading…
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: Visit Game and Parks at the State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair starts today in Grand Island and goes through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building. The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy