Reedsport, OR

Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg

KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
OAKLAND, OR
Both sides happy with union and school district deal in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A tentative agreement between North Bend School District and the Oregon School Employees Association now moves into its final stages. This after months of bargaining between the two sides. OSEA represents classified or hourly workers within the district. Union president Marti McAllister says both parties...
NORTH BEND, OR
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
Loon Lake fire spread has been stopped

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - According to Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), firefighters are responding to a fire southeast of Loon Lake in the Lake Creek drainage Wednesday afternoon. The fire's location is about 20 miles east of Coos Bay. The fire is currently about 1 acre in size and is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school

EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
EUGENE, OR
Public health in Coos County to mark 100 years of service

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County's Public Health Department prepares to celebrate a century of service. In September of 1922 the county became the first in Oregon to establish a Public Health Department with just four staff members. It was designed to help keep contagious diseases under control, promote...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
EUGENE, OR
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Politics
aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately

EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
EUGENE, OR
Coos Bay anticipates weekend return of Blackberry Arts Festival

COOS BAY, Ore. — After a two-year break, the Blackberry Arts Festival makes it's 38th showing in Coos Bay this weekend. That means hundreds of fans of local arts and crafts will get the chance to pick up the unique pieces they've craved along with a few blackberry treats.
COOS BAY, OR
Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
EUGENE, OR
Bay Area Hospital honors new DAISY award winner

COOS BAY, Ore. — A new DAISY Award winner earns her pin at Bay Area Hospital. Thursday morning, hospital staff awarded RN Shayla Campbell with the honor given to nurses across the country who demonstrate a high level of care to patients. Campbell was chosen from a group of...
COOS BAY, OR
Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing

EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
EUGENE, OR

