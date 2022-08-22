Read full article on original website
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
KCBY
Both sides happy with union and school district deal in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A tentative agreement between North Bend School District and the Oregon School Employees Association now moves into its final stages. This after months of bargaining between the two sides. OSEA represents classified or hourly workers within the district. Union president Marti McAllister says both parties...
KCBY
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KCBY
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
KCBY
Loon Lake fire spread has been stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - According to Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), firefighters are responding to a fire southeast of Loon Lake in the Lake Creek drainage Wednesday afternoon. The fire's location is about 20 miles east of Coos Bay. The fire is currently about 1 acre in size and is...
KCBY
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
KCBY
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
KCBY
Public health in Coos County to mark 100 years of service
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County's Public Health Department prepares to celebrate a century of service. In September of 1922 the county became the first in Oregon to establish a Public Health Department with just four staff members. It was designed to help keep contagious diseases under control, promote...
KCBY
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
KCBY
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
KCBY
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
KCBY
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
KCBY
ESRF to host public listening session to engage public about future uses of the forest
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 29th, the Elliot State Research Forest (ESRF) will host a public listening session to discuss planning for recreation and education in the Elliott State Research Forest. The session will take place at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC), Umpqua Hall room 184, from 6:00...
KCBY
aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately
EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
KCBY
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
KCBY
Coos Bay anticipates weekend return of Blackberry Arts Festival
COOS BAY, Ore. — After a two-year break, the Blackberry Arts Festival makes it's 38th showing in Coos Bay this weekend. That means hundreds of fans of local arts and crafts will get the chance to pick up the unique pieces they've craved along with a few blackberry treats.
KCBY
Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
KCBY
Bay Area Hospital honors new DAISY award winner
COOS BAY, Ore. — A new DAISY Award winner earns her pin at Bay Area Hospital. Thursday morning, hospital staff awarded RN Shayla Campbell with the honor given to nurses across the country who demonstrate a high level of care to patients. Campbell was chosen from a group of...
KCBY
American Legion searching for woman who dropped off American flag
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
KCBY
Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
