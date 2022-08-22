Read full article on original website
Blockbuster Series: You’ll Feel Nostalgic Seeing Netflix’s First Look
Watch: Ed Helms & Randall Park Dish on "True Story with Ed and Randall" Randall Park is desperate to hold onto a bit of movie rental nostalgia in your first look at Netflix's upcoming series Blockbuster, premiering Nov. 3. In the series, "Timmy Yoon (Park) is an analog dreamer living...
Arden Cho Explains How Partner Track Mirrors Her Own Experience In Hollywood
Arden Cho knows a thing or two about climbing the ladder. In Netflix's new seriersPartner Track, premiering Aug. 26, Cho plays Ingrid, a smart and determined lawyer trying to make a name for herself at one of New York's most competitive law firms, while constantly being passed over by her white, male counterparts.
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: ‘They’re Happy With a Dragon Flying’ but Not a ‘Rich Black Guy’
“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” on the series, slammed viewers of the “Game of Thrones” prequel who took issue with his casting. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint said in an interview with Men’s Health. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.” While Lord Corlys is never explicitly described as white in George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” from which “House of the Dragon” is adapted, many imagined...
The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max and Fans Weren’t Happy
House of the Dragon is keeping up the HBO Max tradition and crashing the service for some unhappy viewers. Much like The Undoing and Mare of Easttown before it, House of the Dragon caused some streaming troubles for a group of disgruntled HBO Max subscribers last night. According to data...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Jennifer Lopez Turns Wedding to Ben Affleck into Runway Show with 3 Lavish Looks
Watch: See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses. Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses will have your jaw on the floor. The Hustlers actress married Ben Affleck for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his private estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas on July 16.
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
Vivica A. Fox Shares Details on the Run-In With Kenya Moore That Ended Their Years-Long Feud
Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms—but achieving peace wasn't easy. As Fox exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef." The two first clashed while competing on season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice...
Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person
Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
Emily Carey Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Deleted Twitter After Backlash Over Character
Carey made a few comments about her character, Alicent Hightower, at San Diego Comic-Con that some fans didn’t like.
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer
Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
Ewan McGregor Is Returning to TV: What to Know About His New Role
Watch: Ewan McGregor Reveals What You MUST KNOW About Obi-Wan Showtime has tapped the Obi-Wan Kenobi star for a TV adaption of Amor Towles' best-selling novel A Gentleman in Moscow, E! News has learned. McGregor is set to play Count Alexander Rostov, who "in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution,...
Succession’s Brian Cox Jokingly Calls HBO the "Gestapo" For This Reason
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Brian Cox may crack the whip as Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but in real life, the actor is at the mercy of his bosses—just like everyone else. "The Gestapo-element of HBO are present," he said during...
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Preview: See Bilal Accidentally Mix Up Shaeeda With His Ex-Wife
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Clip. In this exclusive clip from the season seven premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, out Aug. 28 on TLC and Discovery+, Shaeeda and Bilal are on their way to meet Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah, to hash out some drama.
Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Says Kelli Giddish’s Exit Is “More Complex” Than Fans Realize
Watch: Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano is addressing Kelli Giddish's sudden exit. The writer, who took over showrunning duties from Warren Leight in June, weighed in on Kelli's departure in the comments section of her Aug. 24 Instagram post announcing the news. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," David wrote. "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
Christian Slater Is Going Evil—Again: Find Out His Latest Villainous Role
Watch: Christian Slater Praises Glenn Close After Golden Globes Nomination. Christian Slater has found his next villain role. The actor is slated to star in the Disney+ live-action television adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles as Mulgarath, an evil, shape-shifting ogre. Based on the series of bestselling books, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace children, who move into the abandoned Spiderwick estate with their recently divorced mother. In the house, the kids find a book written by their great-uncle that details the existence of fairies. Slater's character, Mulgarath, will go to great lengths to steal the field guide.
