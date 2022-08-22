ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Viewers: ‘They’re Happy With a Dragon Flying’ but Not a ‘Rich Black Guy’

“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” on the series, slammed viewers of the “Game of Thrones” prequel who took issue with his casting. “It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” Toussaint said in an interview with Men’s Health. “They are happy with a dragon flying. They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.” While Lord Corlys is never explicitly described as white in George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” from which “House of the Dragon” is adapted, many imagined...
E! News

The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed

Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."
E! News

Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person

Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
E! News

How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
E! News

The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer

Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
E! News

Ewan McGregor Is Returning to TV: What to Know About His New Role

Watch: Ewan McGregor Reveals What You MUST KNOW About Obi-Wan Showtime has tapped the Obi-Wan Kenobi star for a TV adaption of Amor Towles' best-selling novel A Gentleman in Moscow, E! News has learned. McGregor is set to play Count Alexander Rostov, who "in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution,...
E! News

Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Says Kelli Giddish’s Exit Is “More Complex” Than Fans Realize

Watch: Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano is addressing Kelli Giddish's sudden exit. The writer, who took over showrunning duties from Warren Leight in June, weighed in on Kelli's departure in the comments section of her Aug. 24 Instagram post announcing the news. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," David wrote. "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."
E! News

Christian Slater Is Going Evil—Again: Find Out His Latest Villainous Role

Watch: Christian Slater Praises Glenn Close After Golden Globes Nomination. Christian Slater has found his next villain role. The actor is slated to star in the Disney+ live-action television adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles as Mulgarath, an evil, shape-shifting ogre. Based on the series of bestselling books, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace children, who move into the abandoned Spiderwick estate with their recently divorced mother. In the house, the kids find a book written by their great-uncle that details the existence of fairies. Slater's character, Mulgarath, will go to great lengths to steal the field guide.
