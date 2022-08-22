ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
SLIDELL, LA
Neighbors nervous over proposed expansion at Destrehan soybean processing facility

DESTREHAN, La. — Some residents in Destrehan are nervous about the proposed expansion of a soybean processing facility, which sits near their subdivision. Bunge North America has operated a grain export and soybean processing plant in the area for decades. However, it was recently announced that the soybean operations would likely be expanded as part of a new venture, headed by Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables.
DESTREHAN, LA
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Slidell, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. Deputies said they found a man shot to death in the front...
BUSH, LA
Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover

The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
St. Tammany Corporation, Idea Village Bring IDEAinstitute to Northshore

MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, and Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the organizations, anchored by the launch of the IDEAinstitute Northshore program. This partnership represents a key step in St. Tammany Corporation’s strategic priority of engaging in dynamic relationships with respected thought leaders to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in St. Tammany and the broader region.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
MAUREPAS, LA
From the Files of The Farmer

Though a crowd of about 75 Flower Estates residents turned out for the proposed rezoning of 11 lots in that subdivision, it had little effect on the request’s denial. More influence was exerted by an agreement several years ago between Covington and the parish Police Jury that allowed the city and parish to share in sales tax revenues.
COVINGTON, LA
New Orleans airport officials provide tips ahead of Labor Day travel

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans International Airport officials are urging residents to prepare for a possibly chaotic over Labor Day weekend. This Labor Day holiday weekend, more than 12 million people are expected to fly. The Transportation Security Administration and MSY officials offered tips that they hope will improve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gina Pepe was one of the first Mississippians to receive a dispensary license. That $40,000 she spent helped her setup shop in Bay St. Louis. “They started taking applications July 1,” Pepe said. “We were ready and submitted ours the second week. The process was very quick. Before we knew it, I heard from the agent. He came down, looked at our facility and approved us.”
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

