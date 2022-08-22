Read full article on original website
WDSU
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
WDSU
Neighbors nervous over proposed expansion at Destrehan soybean processing facility
DESTREHAN, La. — Some residents in Destrehan are nervous about the proposed expansion of a soybean processing facility, which sits near their subdivision. Bunge North America has operated a grain export and soybean processing plant in the area for decades. However, it was recently announced that the soybean operations would likely be expanded as part of a new venture, headed by Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables.
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
WDSU
NOLA Morial Convention Center leaders talk plan to revitalize riverfront with businesses and housing
NEW ORLEANS — A 40-acre long space along the Riverfront adjacent to the Morial Convention Center could soon be filled with homes and businesses. It's all a part of a major plan to revamp the riverfront. Michael Sawaya, the Convention Center president said, "Forty acres of undeveloped land on...
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
WDSU
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. Deputies said they found a man shot to death in the front...
NOLA.com
Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover
The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, July 26-Aug. 1, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
BOBBY JONES BLVD. 26015: $170,000, Carolyn Bode Frey to Donald E. Carroll and Heidi M. Perrin. LONG BRANCH TRACE SUBDIVISION, LOT 11: $85,000, Kenneth V. Rybczyk and Gina P. Rybczyk to Joshua M. Thibodeaux and Deneil M. Thibodeaux. OAK KNOLL ROAD 28082: $250,000, Delton Anne McNeely to Jonathan Price McNeely.
bizneworleans.com
St. Tammany Corporation, Idea Village Bring IDEAinstitute to Northshore
MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, and Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the organizations, anchored by the launch of the IDEAinstitute Northshore program. This partnership represents a key step in St. Tammany Corporation’s strategic priority of engaging in dynamic relationships with respected thought leaders to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in St. Tammany and the broader region.
wbrz.com
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Though a crowd of about 75 Flower Estates residents turned out for the proposed rezoning of 11 lots in that subdivision, it had little effect on the request’s denial. More influence was exerted by an agreement several years ago between Covington and the parish Police Jury that allowed the city and parish to share in sales tax revenues.
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of robbing minor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a minor. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 after an employee reported he had been robbed. Deputies say Christopher Johnson robbed a 17-year-old coworker while both...
Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K
According to the lawyers, the settlement will range from $12 million to $15 million dollars, meaning each victim will have a chance of receiving over $17,000 dollars.
WDSU
New Orleans airport officials provide tips ahead of Labor Day travel
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans International Airport officials are urging residents to prepare for a possibly chaotic over Labor Day weekend. This Labor Day holiday weekend, more than 12 million people are expected to fly. The Transportation Security Administration and MSY officials offered tips that they hope will improve...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gina Pepe was one of the first Mississippians to receive a dispensary license. That $40,000 she spent helped her setup shop in Bay St. Louis. “They started taking applications July 1,” Pepe said. “We were ready and submitted ours the second week. The process was very quick. Before we knew it, I heard from the agent. He came down, looked at our facility and approved us.”
WDSU
Man buys $30 scratcher ticket after finishing construction job, wins $20 million
A California man splurged on a $30 lottery ticket after being paid for a construction job, and it really paid off for him. The California Lottery said on Tuesday that the man, Chad Fry, bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition ticket at the Foothill Market in Auburn. In the...
WDSU
Texas men arrested, accused of ATM theft attempt in Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three Texas men accused of trying to steal an ATM. According to JPSO, George Hernandez, 40, Quentin Bonds, 25, and Altavarious Wright, 25, made at least three attempts to steal an ATM over the past week. Deputies ran into...
