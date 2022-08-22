MOSCOW, Idaho – The transfer portal offers fresh opportunity but can make for strange alliances. Paul Moala and Juliano Falaniko graduated from their respective universities with football careers frustrated by injuries and with eligibility remaining. They come from opposite sides of a storied college football rivalry, Notre Dame and USC, where they played against each other in 2018 and 2019. But the next time they line up it will be as teammates, on defense, against Washington State with the Idaho Vandals.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO