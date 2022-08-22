ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Big Country News

Idaho Lottery to Grant Classroom Wishlist to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher

LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.
KLEWTV

LCVVC 2022 food drive set for September 16 & 17

On Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will be holding their annual food drive to benefit the Community Action Food Bank. Those who would like to make cash donations will be helping fund the Idaho Veterans Home Special Meals program. The program...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award

LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
LEWISTON, ID
Local
Washington Education
City
Clarkston, WA
Clarkston, WA
Education
pullmanradio.com

Coded message on CUB Bookie window of WSU Pullman Campus

There’s a coded message on the CUB Bookie window on the WSU Pullman campus. The line of dots and dashes are Morse code, and spell out W S U. The pattern has been there since Barnes and Noble remodeled the space when the CUB was undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2008. It has gone largely unnoticed over the years.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Rangeland, crops threatened by wildfire burning near Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Wash. — State fire assistance has been mobilized for the Blankenship Fire in Asotin County, burning near the city of Clarkston. The Blankenship Fire is around 200 acres and growing. It is burning in vegetation, and rangeland and crops are threatened. There are no evacuations in effect at...
CLARKSTON, WA
NewsBreak
Education
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
KHQ Right Now

Idaho transfers Paul Moala and Juliano Falaniko come from two sides of storied rivalry to team up on Vandals' defense

MOSCOW, Idaho – The transfer portal offers fresh opportunity but can make for strange alliances. Paul Moala and Juliano Falaniko graduated from their respective universities with football careers frustrated by injuries and with eligibility remaining. They come from opposite sides of a storied college football rivalry, Notre Dame and USC, where they played against each other in 2018 and 2019. But the next time they line up it will be as teammates, on defense, against Washington State with the Idaho Vandals.
MOSCOW, ID

