Idaho Lottery to Grant Classroom Wishlist to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher
LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.
LCVVC 2022 food drive set for September 16 & 17
On Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will be holding their annual food drive to benefit the Community Action Food Bank. Those who would like to make cash donations will be helping fund the Idaho Veterans Home Special Meals program. The program...
Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
Malden farmer's 'Food Bank Cow' shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. - Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts of...
Lewiston School District Announces 2022-23 'Teacher of the Year' Award Winners
LEWISTON - At its Teacher's Back-to-School Assembly held Monday, the Lewiston Independent School District announced its 2022-23 'Teacher of the Year' award winners. Each year, three awards are handed out for the district's 'Overall Teacher of the Year,' 'Elementary Teacher of the Year,' and 'Secondary Teacher of the Year.'. The...
Lewis-Clark State College begins in-person classes at corrections facility in Orofino
OROFINO, Idaho - A pilot program administered partially by Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to help inmates at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICIO) earn college credits and degrees held its first day of classes Aug. 23. The program falls under the U.S. Department of Education's Second Chance Pell Experiment. LCSC president...
Coded message on CUB Bookie window of WSU Pullman Campus
There’s a coded message on the CUB Bookie window on the WSU Pullman campus. The line of dots and dashes are Morse code, and spell out W S U. The pattern has been there since Barnes and Noble remodeled the space when the CUB was undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2008. It has gone largely unnoticed over the years.
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Blankenship fire sparked by lightning in Asotin County near Clarkston
ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - State resources have been authorized for the Blankenship Fire burning in Asotin County near Clarkston. Firefighters say lightning started the fire Wednesday afternoon and it's already burning 200 acres. Right now, mostly farmland is burning so no evacuations are in place.
Rangeland, crops threatened by wildfire burning near Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Wash. — State fire assistance has been mobilized for the Blankenship Fire in Asotin County, burning near the city of Clarkston. The Blankenship Fire is around 200 acres and growing. It is burning in vegetation, and rangeland and crops are threatened. There are no evacuations in effect at...
Former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape denied request for new trial
BOISE, Idaho — A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will not be re-tried or acquitted. In April, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping of 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at his apartment after they had dinner together. von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of...
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
Pullman police looking for man suspected of stalking and assaulting woman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police (PPD) are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman after stalking her for several weeks. According to a post from PPD, the man may be using a translator app on a smartphone to approach women. The suspect is described as around 5'7" tall...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Several arrests are made over the weekend in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests over the weekend. These include:...
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
Idaho transfers Paul Moala and Juliano Falaniko come from two sides of storied rivalry to team up on Vandals' defense
MOSCOW, Idaho – The transfer portal offers fresh opportunity but can make for strange alliances. Paul Moala and Juliano Falaniko graduated from their respective universities with football careers frustrated by injuries and with eligibility remaining. They come from opposite sides of a storied college football rivalry, Notre Dame and USC, where they played against each other in 2018 and 2019. But the next time they line up it will be as teammates, on defense, against Washington State with the Idaho Vandals.
Washington State first-team offensive line takes form, Christian Hilborn named starter at left guard
PULLMAN – Washington State’s first-team offensive line found its final piece. Over the past three weeks, the Cougars evaluated their options at left guard. On Thursday, coach Jake Dickert named the winner of the position battle. Redshirt freshman Christian Hilborn is expected to line up with WSU’s starters...
Analysis: What stood out from Washington State's new offense during fall camp
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team will debut a revamped version of the Air Raid offense – the “Coug Raid,” they’re calling it – in less than two weeks. So, what should you expect from the Cougars’ new system?. Here’s what we...
