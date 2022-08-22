Future of Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos is uncertain after chef David Kinch decides to step away

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: Autumn Moon Festival & Silicon Valley Pride, plus plenty of art
Art, music, science, Pride and lion dancers. This weekend has it all. Get details of our picks for some great happenings this weekend, all around the Bay Area. It's supposed to be on the cooler side, so keep your layers close for outings in the city and East Bay. South Bay folks, don't forget your sunscreen.
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Almanac Online
How a Palo Alto restaurateur cooked his way to $10K on Food Network
Guillaume Bienaimé's winning dish on "Alex vs. America," braised escargot vol-au-vent with a brown butter bearnaise sauce, is being served at Zola and BarZola through Aug. 25. (Photo courtesy Zola and BarZola) An email to Zola and BarZola chef and owner Guillaume Bienaimé contained an offer he couldn’t refuse...
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Bulldog pub in Monterey has reopened after three years, looking different—and better.
There are touches that have yet to be finished, but Bulldog Sports Pub is—finally—pouring beer, serving pub fare and welcoming back regulars who immediately notice that many things have changed. “This is not what I expected,” is a common refrain. Glancing around at the revamped space on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local
The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
Acclaimed Bay Area chef announces his departure from 3 Michelin starred restaurant, Manresa
Kinch hopes to focus his efforts on his other Bay Area businesses.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing
With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
hoodline.com
Tenderloin burger and breakfast sandwich spot Bandit is expanding near Dolores Park
A small restaurant in the Tenderloin that has developed a significant following thanks to delivery apps and its mouthwatering burgers and highly-regarded breakfast sandwiches is opening a second location in the city. Bandit, which opened its doors at 683 Geary Street in 2017, will soon open up a larger space at 499 Dolores Street. The location, formerly Namu Gaji/Namu Stonepot, is at the corner of 18th and Dolores, which is just across from Dolores Park. Bandit will likely capitalize on the hundreds of park-goers who hang out on the grassy hill every day.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
kalw.org
Workers at Amy's Kitchen, Trader Joes, and Starbucks accuse companies of union busting
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss union busting as workers across the country continue to demand basic rights. Last week, Trader Joe's shut down its only wine shop in New York City. Workers call it blatant union busting. The union representing Starbucks said the coffee chain closed its...
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Comments / 0