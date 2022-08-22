Jax Hertel carries Big Foot to early lead, convincing win in opener vs. Whitewater

WALWORTH

Big Foot opened its football season with a 31-12 win over Whitewater on Friday.

The Chiefs, led by senior tailback Jax Hertel, marched down the field on their opening possession and never looked back. Hertel finished with 213 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Big Foot capitalized on several turnovers to increase its lead.

“Walworth took control from the beginning and came out with more energy and physicality than we had from the start,” Whitewater coach Jason Bleck said. “They scored on their first possession down the field. Hertel is a good player. He attacked off tackle and bounced things outside. His strength and speed make him hard to bring down.

“Mistakes on offense with turnovers made it tough on us. Defensively, we didn’t do a good enough job of keeping contain on the edge and letting Hertel bounce it outside. We knew we wanted to take that away but just didn’t do a good enough job at it.”

The Whippets ran the ball effectively themselves, racking up 291 yards on 42 carries (6.9 yards per rush), including 10 carries for 115 yards and a TD by senior tailback Aaron Porras. Junior running back Nate Black ran for 112 yards on eight attempts and scored a TD. Senior running back Mason Nobs contributed 60 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Senior quarterback Eli Rodriguez, who made his varsity debut at quarterback, went 3-for-8 for 21 passing yards.

Senior lineman Jacob Raglin tallied 14 tackles while Nobs, a linebacker, made nine stops.

“Both in our scrimmage versus Waterloo and Friday night, sometimes we don’t see physical play in our practice,” Bleck said. “We have to bring energy. I was happy with our run game. We got a little tired. We had linemen going both ways due to injuries. We wanted to platoon the line groups but didn’t do that as much as we hoped.

“We have to work on picking up the blitz a little bit. Hertel sees the ball well at linebacker and can knife things in and track things down, even blitzing some of the backside gaps. We weren’t crisp or clean. We have to be focused in practice to clean things up. I feel good about where we’re headed, though.”

Whitewater hosts Portage on Friday for Senior Night.