Amtrak on a hiring spree looking to fill 4,000 positions

Amtrak looks to fill 4,000 positions 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are now 4,000 ways to be working on the railroad.

Amtrak is kicking off a massive hiring spree. It's looking to fill 4,000 positions, some based in Chicago. The jobs include management, finance, technology and customer service.

Many of the positions start at $21an hour. The company is hosting dozens of virtual career fairs in coming months. To find more information, go to careers.amtrak,com .