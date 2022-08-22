ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Amtrak on a hiring spree looking to fill 4,000 positions

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Amtrak looks to fill 4,000 positions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are now 4,000 ways to be working on the railroad.

Amtrak is kicking off a massive hiring spree. It's looking to fill 4,000 positions, some based in Chicago. The jobs include management, finance, technology and customer service.

Many of the positions start at $21an hour. The company is hosting dozens of virtual career fairs in coming months. To find more information, go to careers.amtrak,com .

Comments / 10

Kevin Crum
3d ago

Geez are they going to mandate the experimental gene therapy, which has decimated their work force due to all the adverse reactions? Just like the airline industry did?

Reply(4)
3
 

