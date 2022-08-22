Read full article on original website
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
