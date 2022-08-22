ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
State
North Carolina State
106.3 WORD

Family dispute leads to drug trafficking arrest

A family dispute over the weekend led to an arrest for drug trafficking. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded around 9:30 Saturday morning to a report of trespassing at a home on Old Pacolet Road in Spartanburg.
Person
Josh Stein
Fox News

3 Kentucky police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest

A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jeffery Mac

22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again

Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.
SHELBY, NC

