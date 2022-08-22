Read full article on original website
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Woman who committed suicide at Upstate Mcdonald's identified
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald’s has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia.
Brothers Killed After Elderly Driver Plows Through Hardee's
The driver reportedly careened across a busy road and collided with the side of the restaurant, hitting the two brothers who were eating breakfast.
Family dispute leads to drug trafficking arrest
A family dispute over the weekend led to an arrest for drug trafficking. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded around 9:30 Saturday morning to a report of trespassing at a home on Old Pacolet Road in Spartanburg.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
3 Kentucky police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest
A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Coroner's report says inmate deaths drug related
The investigation into the deaths of two inmates at an Upstate jail earlier this year, is now complete. 36 year old Allen Lindsay Zack and 45 year old, Randy Eugene Broome both died May 12th at the Greenville County Detention Center.
22 Years Ago, A 9-Year-Old Girl Got Up Out Of Bed And Was Never Seen Again
Asha Degree(National Center For Missing And Exploited Children) Asha Degree vanished from her home just before dawn on Valentine’s Day in the year 2000. It was a normal night for her family and Her parents had tucked her into bed without issue. And then, After midnight, a nearby car accident left the family’s neighborhood without power. Asha’s father went to check on her and found her still sound asleep.
ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide
A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.
Inmate death at Spartanburg County Detention Center
An inmate death has been reported from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office reports that a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead just after 5:30 on Saturday, August 20th.
