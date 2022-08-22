ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations

A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor

K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

George County woman charged in burglary case

A George County woman is in jail, charged with stealing a riding lawnmower. Forty-year-old Lisa Lynne Howell was charged with commercial burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny. She was taken to the George County Jail on a $6,500 bond. George County Sheriff Keith Havard said deputies were sent to a...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Trial for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster is delayed

The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed. Thomas Alonzo, attorney for Kendra Shaffer, has requested a change of venue, saying his client could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs. A status hearing will be held later today.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Armed robbery suspects made initial appearances in Jackson County Court

Four suspects in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend in Jackson County were in court today for their initial appearances. County Court Judge Mark Watts set bonds for the three adults and a juvenile charged as an adult. The four suspects are accused of robbing people at gunpoint at the Motel 6 in St. Martin on Monday night. They were arrested in Ocean Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers

Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

