20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home. WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Law enforcement needs help identifying suspect who allegedly stole gun from car in Harrison County
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the person shown in this video. Investigators says on Monday, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., a tall, thin black male, wearing all black and blue latex gloves, broke into a car in the Clear Springs subdivision.
Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety requesting body cam footage from officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety is requesting body cam footage from Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Officers responded to a call on Benachi Avenue in the Oakwood Village neighborhood. Forty-two-year-old Mable Arrington was shot by police and died later that night while in surgery. On Facebook, Mississippi...
Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations
A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
George County woman charged in burglary case
A George County woman is in jail, charged with stealing a riding lawnmower. Forty-year-old Lisa Lynne Howell was charged with commercial burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny. She was taken to the George County Jail on a $6,500 bond. George County Sheriff Keith Havard said deputies were sent to a...
Trial for woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster is delayed
The trial for the woman accused of killing Ocean Springs’ beloved mascot, Carl the Rooster, has been delayed. Thomas Alonzo, attorney for Kendra Shaffer, has requested a change of venue, saying his client could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs. A status hearing will be held later today.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
JPSO: Man found shot dead inside Metairie home
An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after detectives say a man was found dead at a Metairie home on Thursday.
Suspect Arrested in Second District Shooting
NOPD has arrested a wanted suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 21 in the 8400 block of Palm Street.
Armed robbery suspects made initial appearances in Jackson County Court
Four suspects in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend in Jackson County were in court today for their initial appearances. County Court Judge Mark Watts set bonds for the three adults and a juvenile charged as an adult. The four suspects are accused of robbing people at gunpoint at the Motel 6 in St. Martin on Monday night. They were arrested in Ocean Springs.
Mother defends 12-year-old pulling gun after school bus fight, says she was bullied
A New Orleans mom is defending her child’s use of a gun after a dispute on a school bus. “She was begin bullied, so that’s why she pulled out a firearm,” the 12-year-old girl’s mom said in a social media post.
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers
Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
