Deidra Greer
3d ago
WOW!!! at first it was McDonald's now Wendy's I guess it's time to start eating ate home
WFAA
Woman arrested, charged after viral confrontation in Plano parking lot
The woman was charged with assault and terroristic threats. The incident is still being investigated by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit.
fox4news.com
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, police say
PROSPER, Texas — A 56-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper on Wednesday morning, police said. Prosper police said they responded to a shooting call around 8:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.
Viral video shows Plano woman screaming at Indian family to 'go home'
A video of a Plano woman threatening an Indian family outside of a restaurant in Dallas during a racist tirade is going viral on social media.
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
Dallas police searching for murder suspect
The Dallas Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 22-year-old man in 2021 during a catalytic converter theft.
KWTX
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Plano woman has been arrested and charged with assault and making terroristic threats. In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and threatening several Indian American women outside Sixty Vines in Plano last night. The victims are sharing their...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find those who opened fire outside Dallas RaceTrac, injuring 2
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help identify two cars that had people inside with guns who opened fire on three men standing in front of a crowded convenience store early Sunday morning. The two people who were shot survived. Police said this shooting...
Texas man fires weapon into Wendy's after arguing about his drive-through order
A man in the Dallas area who wasn’t the happiest with his drive-through order decided to take a step up from leaving a nasty comment on Yelp, instead taking out a firearm and shooting into the restaurant.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run on Lake June Road
The suspect and vehicle in this offense have been located. The suspect has been arrested and being questioned by detectives. His identity will not be released until he has been booked into jail. Update August 25, 2022. Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver in...
KTEN.com
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer drives off roadway, arrested for driving while intoxicated, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An 18-year veteran officer with the Fort Worth Police Department has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, officials said Thursday. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth officers responded to a call concerning a vehicle that drove off the roadway, according to the police department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
Skyline HS in Dallas placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting; lockdown lifted
Skyline High School had to be put on lockdown this morning after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. Police say a gunman in a car shot at people standing in a breezeway at the apartment, grazing one person.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano community rallies around South Asian community following assault
Following the arrest of Esmeralda Upton for assault and terroristic threats, Plano Mayor John Muns made the following statement:. "The City of Plano is a special place for many reasons, and I am especially proud of how beautifully diverse our community is. There is no place for hatred, racism and bigotry in Plano and we will not stand for it."
sachsenews.com
Collin County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20 kilograms of methamphetamine
Members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit seized several kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 23, news release. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine...
Wrong Order at North Texas Wendy’s Leads to Shooting
"Sir, this is a Wendy's!" I need to stress to folks out there that under no circumstances should you be so frustrated with a wrong order that you pull your gun out. I don't care if they forgot your ketchup or if you got a chicken sandwich instead of a hamburger. Mistakes happen and you should not be taking it out on fast food employees.
