‘Cooper family reunion’: ‘The O.C.’ cast reunites in new selfie

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 3 days ago

“Right Back Where We Started From.”

Melinda Clarke delighted fans of “The O.C.” when she posted a sweet Instagram selfie with her on-screen husband Tate Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper, and Mischa Barton, who played their daughter, Marissa Cooper.

“SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the actress, who played Julie Cooper, captioned the pic on Monday.

Barton, 36, and Donovan, 58, were clearly just as delighted by the reunion as they gushed in the comment section.

“Aww family photo 🤍🤍🤍 so good to catch up with you,” the “Sixth Sense” actress wrote, while Donovan added, “So great to see you all y’all 😍.”

Rachel Bilson, who played socialite Summer Roberts on the show, also commented.

“And that’s the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces 🥰,” she wrote.

Barton also shared a photo that included some “Gossip Girl” alumni.
Barton further documented the fam reunion in an Instagram Story by posting a photo with her “parents,” as well as “Gossip Girl” alumni Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr.

“Ran into Gossip Girl last night what are the chances,” Barton wrote. “Just kidding we were there for a reason. It was truly great to catch up with mom and dad.”

Over the weekend, the stars of “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl” were at the Ep-ix & Chill Convention in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., which also featured “Twilight” cast member Peter Facinelli, “Charmed” star Holly Marie Combs and “Teen Wolf” protagonist Tyler Posey.

“The O.C.” was an immediate hit with audiences.
“The O.C.” was a sudsy teen drama, which ran for a total of four seasons from 2003 to 2007. It centered around Ryan Atwood (Ben Mackenzie), a troubled adolescent, who is adopted by a wealthy couple who live in Orange County. The Coopers were a dysfunctional family in the neighborhood.

Barton’s character maintained an on-again-off-again relationship with Atwood and battled addictions to drugs and alcohol.

The actress abandoned the series at the end of Season 3, which caused the ratings to rapidly decline before it was ultimately canceled.

#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Coopers#Selfies#Family Reunion#Tripleellc
CELEBRITIES
