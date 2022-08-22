For many families, the living room is the hub of the home. It's where you Netflix and chill, where the kids and pets play, and where old friends sit and visit with a bottle of wine. But when your living room is cluttered with books and magazines and forgotten LEGOs, it can be difficult to relax. Take an afternoon and focus on de-cluttering with this quick guide to organizing your living room. With a little time and tidying, you and you and your family can settle in and enjoy the space together once again.

