4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters
New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
An unlikely trick to remove coffee stains from your mugs, thermoses
Have you ever been vexed by coffee stains on your mugs or coffee part? There's a simple to trick to clean them out with denture tablets.
What is the best kitchen countertop material?
Wondering ‘what is the best kitchen countertop material?’ Kitchen countertops have many boxes to tick - not only do they need to look good, but they also need to be strong and durable to withstand the daily wear and tear that results from food preparation, cooking, and cleaning.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
Not a Typo: You Can Buy a $279 iPad at Amazon Today If You Hurry
Editor’s Note on August 26, 2022: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $279.99, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. Please note that this new price reduction only covers the Space Gray version of the iPad 9. We’ve updated pricing in our original story below. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a lot less. Specifically,...
How To Clean Your Tile Grout Without The Intense Scrubbing
Are you wondering if there is an easier way to clean tile grout that won't make your arms feel like they will fall off? Well, we may have something for you!
komando.com
This cashback app pays you back MORE than a credit card when you buy gas
When money is tight, every little bit helps. That’s why I want to share Upside, a cashback app that pays you for the things you’re already buying. No, you don’t earn points you can only use on certain things. You get cold, hard cash back to spend on whatever you want. Love that.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean a Shower Head and Get Rid of Mineral Buildup
Showering should be more of an “ahhh” than an “ugh” experience. That’s why you should know how to clean a shower head, as a dirty, clogged-up fixture can make what is supposed to be a relaxing experience the exact opposite. The telltale sign of a shower head gone AWOL is sputtering water. “Limescale buildup in your shower head can reduce the water flow in your shower and even block the nozzles completely,” says Theresa Choh-Lee, brand leader of GROHE, which manufactures complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings.
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
A Brunch Fave, the Crunchy Gentleman Is Also a Perfect Midnight Snack
If you’re even vaguely familiar with the delicious blend of crispy bread, gooey cheese and warm ham that is the croque monsieur (which translates to “crunch sir” in French), then you’re likely aware there is a variation of the Paris favorite known as the croque madame that is essentially the same sandwich just topped with a fried egg.
thespruce.com
How to Organize a Living Room
For many families, the living room is the hub of the home. It's where you Netflix and chill, where the kids and pets play, and where old friends sit and visit with a bottle of wine. But when your living room is cluttered with books and magazines and forgotten LEGOs, it can be difficult to relax. Take an afternoon and focus on de-cluttering with this quick guide to organizing your living room. With a little time and tidying, you and you and your family can settle in and enjoy the space together once again.
Best protein powder for women 2022
Build lean muscle and improve hair, nail and skin health with our pick of the best protein powders for women
Get around town faster on an electric rideable from Best Buy
This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. The quickest way from point A to point B is a straight line. When you need to transport yourself from one place to another, a straight line isn’t always possible. That’s what makes having a vehicle of some sort such a privilege. But if a new car is out of your budget at this point in time, an electric rideable could be the answer. There is a huge array of Best Buy electric rideable devices that can get you from one place to another.
CARS・
MindBodyGreen
This Supplement Keeps My Skin Hydrated, Even In The Dry Arizona Climate
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The Arizona desert is a beautiful place to live. However, my skin would beg to differ, thanks to the dry, arid air. After years of focusing on hydrating skin care products, I've recently tapped into a new arena: hydration from the inside out.
