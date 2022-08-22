Read full article on original website
Related
BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
Vehicle Shears Hydrant, Then Crashes into Auto Zone Store
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A single vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant sending water gushing then continued on, plowing into an Auto Zone storefront at Ming and Ash Road in the city of Bakersfield at approximately 11:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Bakersfield Police Department detained the vehicle’s single occupant who...
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed next to electric vehicle charging station in SW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night near the Park at River Walk in southwest Bakersfield as 43-year-old Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of The Shops...
L.A. Weekly
Anthony Dean Barnes Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Union Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
54-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 8th Street. The fatal incident happened around 4:42 a.m., at the intersection of Union Avenue and 8th Street. However, the circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear. Upon arrival, paramedics pronounced 54-year-old Barnes, of Bakersfield dead at the scene. Emergency crews closed...
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Sunday evening on Taft Highway. The officials stated that two people were killed in the fatal crash. The officials identified the victims as Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of [..]
2 killed in Highway 33 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who died Sunday evening in a crash on Taft Highway have been identified. Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield were in a car involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club […]
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
Bakersfield Now
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs
MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Bakersfield Now
Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
Five hundred pounds of meth seized in Central Valley after traffic stop
CHP officer’s canine alerted to the odor of narcotics during traffic stop. – In one of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team, a CHP canine officer seized 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and arrested two suspects on several drug charges in Bakersfield last week.
crimevoice.com
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
KGET 17
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
Bakersfield Now
Two people killed in April house fire in Oildale identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in an Oildale house fire back in April as 38-year-old Camerin Adams and 66-year-old Alex Alejo Najera. The fire broke out at a home just after midnight April 1st at 108 1/3 Moneta Avenue....
Comments / 0