Ridgecrest, CA

KGET

BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
TAFT, CA
KGET

2 killed in Highway 33 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who died Sunday evening in a crash on Taft Highway have been identified. Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield were in a car involved in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Serial armed robbery suspects arrested

Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two people killed in April house fire in Oildale identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in an Oildale house fire back in April as 38-year-old Camerin Adams and 66-year-old Alex Alejo Najera. The fire broke out at a home just after midnight April 1st at 108 1/3 Moneta Avenue....
OILDALE, CA

