The Little Egg Harbor Police Department responded to an attempted theft at the TD Bank located on Route 9, Little Egg Harbor, NJ this afternoon. The victim reported that after exiting the bank and entering her vehicle a Hispanic women wearing a white shirt and tan shorts knocked on the passenger side window advising her that there were tacks behind her vehicle’s tire. The victim also observed a thin Hispanic male nearby. The victim removed the tacks from behind her tire and reentered her vehicle. Upon entry of the vehicle she observed that the front passenger door of the vehicle was ajar, indicating someone entered the vehicle while she was removing the tacks. The victim was not harmed in any way and nothing was missing from her vehicle. A small dark blue SUV type vehicle was believed to be involved. (No further Information)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO