Matawan, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: MEET MCSD K9 OFFICER REESE – HE’S READY TO SNIFF OUT CRIME

Monmouth County: Sheriff Shaun Golden welcomes the newest member to the force and he has one credential for the job, a sense of smell. Reese, the 11 month old bloodhound, who was certified by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office after 12 weeks of intense training with his handler S/O Michael Mindo, has officially joined the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
ocscanner.news

WASHINGTON TWP: STATE TROOPERS SAVE SUICIDAL MANS LIFE

Recently, troopers from Troop “B” Washington Station rescued a man who had threatened to take his life during a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 31 in Washington Township, Warren County. Troopers received an attempt to locate call for a driver who fled a traffic stop from Mansfield...
Jersey Shore Online

Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River

TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU KNOW ANY OF THESE PEOPLE

The Freehold Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying suspects for trespassing. On 08/21/2022 at approximately 9:45pm, the above-pictured subjects entered the Poets Corner pool house at 100 Thoreau Drive. The subjects caused damage inside the building and the chain link fence outside. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sean Foley at 732-462-7908 x6262 or [email protected] Anonymous tips are welcome.
thecoaster.net

NJ.com

ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: ATTEMPTED THEFTS BY DISTRACTIONS IN BANK PARKING LOT

The Little Egg Harbor Police Department responded to an attempted theft at the TD Bank located on Route 9, Little Egg Harbor, NJ this afternoon. The victim reported that after exiting the bank and entering her vehicle a Hispanic women wearing a white shirt and tan shorts knocked on the passenger side window advising her that there were tacks behind her vehicle’s tire. The victim also observed a thin Hispanic male nearby. The victim removed the tacks from behind her tire and reentered her vehicle. Upon entry of the vehicle she observed that the front passenger door of the vehicle was ajar, indicating someone entered the vehicle while she was removing the tacks. The victim was not harmed in any way and nothing was missing from her vehicle. A small dark blue SUV type vehicle was believed to be involved. (No further Information)
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND SHOPLIFTING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella announced that on August 22, 2022, Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged with six counts of Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); three counts of Attempted Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); two counts of Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a; Criminal Mischief in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1); and Shoplifting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11b(1), in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on August 1, 2022.
