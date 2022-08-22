Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Related
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MEET MCSD K9 OFFICER REESE – HE’S READY TO SNIFF OUT CRIME
Monmouth County: Sheriff Shaun Golden welcomes the newest member to the force and he has one credential for the job, a sense of smell. Reese, the 11 month old bloodhound, who was certified by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office after 12 weeks of intense training with his handler S/O Michael Mindo, has officially joined the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF RECOGNIZES K9 OFFICERS ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
It’s National Dog Day and today the #MCSONJ celebrates and salutes all K-9s with a special acknowledgement to the MCSO’s K-9 Unit. #SheriffGolden runs the largest K-9 Unit in Monmouth County consisting of eight handlers and 10 K-9s who are called upon year round to assist with patrols, tracking, explosive and narcotics detection.
ocscanner.news
WASHINGTON TWP: STATE TROOPERS SAVE SUICIDAL MANS LIFE
Recently, troopers from Troop “B” Washington Station rescued a man who had threatened to take his life during a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 31 in Washington Township, Warren County. Troopers received an attempt to locate call for a driver who fled a traffic stop from Mansfield...
Jersey Shore Man Arrested With 600 Designer Knockoffs: Prosecutor
A 47-year-old man from South Toms River has been charged with selling counterfeit designer goods, authorities said. Rasheem Paige was additionally charged with weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and South Toms River Police Chief William Kosh. The charges are a result of an investigation conducted...
Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center
EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting. Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two charged in connection with murder of Lakewood man
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder,...
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River
TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
ocscanner.news
EWING: SHOOTING OVER NIGHT KILLED ONE – VICTIM HAD ARREST FOR DRUG CHARGES IN APRIL
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ Daughter Who Used Broomstick To Fatally Beat Mom Was Acting In Self-Defense: Report
An 80-year-old woman told police her 65-year-old daughter from South Jersey beat her with a broomstick three days before she died of her injuries in the attack, NJ Advance Media reports. The alleged assailant's defense attorney, though, says she was acting in self-defense. Florence Dicriscio told officers arriving at the...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU KNOW ANY OF THESE PEOPLE
The Freehold Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying suspects for trespassing. On 08/21/2022 at approximately 9:45pm, the above-pictured subjects entered the Poets Corner pool house at 100 Thoreau Drive. The subjects caused damage inside the building and the chain link fence outside. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sean Foley at 732-462-7908 x6262 or [email protected] Anonymous tips are welcome.
thecoaster.net
2 Asbury Park Men Charged In Murder of Lakewood Man
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said this week. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with...
Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say
Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
LITTLE EGG HARBOR: ATTEMPTED THEFTS BY DISTRACTIONS IN BANK PARKING LOT
The Little Egg Harbor Police Department responded to an attempted theft at the TD Bank located on Route 9, Little Egg Harbor, NJ this afternoon. The victim reported that after exiting the bank and entering her vehicle a Hispanic women wearing a white shirt and tan shorts knocked on the passenger side window advising her that there were tacks behind her vehicle’s tire. The victim also observed a thin Hispanic male nearby. The victim removed the tacks from behind her tire and reentered her vehicle. Upon entry of the vehicle she observed that the front passenger door of the vehicle was ajar, indicating someone entered the vehicle while she was removing the tacks. The victim was not harmed in any way and nothing was missing from her vehicle. A small dark blue SUV type vehicle was believed to be involved. (No further Information)
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND SHOPLIFTING
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella announced that on August 22, 2022, Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged with six counts of Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); three counts of Attempted Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); two counts of Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a; Criminal Mischief in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1); and Shoplifting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11b(1), in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on August 1, 2022.
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0