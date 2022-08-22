LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received 240 months in prison for drug-related charges on Aug. 19. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Adante Mower, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Mower will be on supervised release for three years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

