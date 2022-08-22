ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance

At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received 240 months in prison for drug-related charges on Aug. 19. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Adante Mower, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Mower will be on supervised release for three years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
CASS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

Twelve charges against York man dismissed

YORK – Twelve charges against Charles Batterton, 56, of York, have been dismissed in a case that initially involved allegations regarding drugs and a deadly weapon. The case began when officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.
YORK, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
doniphanherald.com

Woman found stabbed to death near Plattsmouth; 18-year-old arrested

OMAHA -- A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home south of Plattsmouth and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the slaying, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. Cass County sheriff's deputies were called to 9301 Highway 75 around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance, the Sheriff's Office said. The person who called 911 also reported a small fire in the living room and a woman lying on the floor.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cocaine#Fentanyl
klin.com

Former Lincoln Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison

A former sports writer for the Lincoln Journal Star and Husker Athletics will serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor on several different occasions. 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled no contest to first-degree sexual assault, reportedly using his status and connection with...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Is there a warrant out for you?

A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
kjan.com

Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant

Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
CLARINDA, IA
kfornow.com

State Patrol Confiscates Drug Filled Statues

Lincoln, NE (August 23, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case

YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
BRADSHAW, NE
klin.com

Man Arrested For Gun Threats At Homeless Shelter

Lincoln Police were called to the People’s City Mission at 110 Q Street around 12:30 Thursday morning on a report of a man threatening people with a handgun. Through interviews police identified 24 year old Jamon as the suspect, but could not be located in the area. “At 2:34...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case

YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
WOOD LAKE, NE
kfornow.com

Otoe County Body Identified

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County

(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
CASS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy