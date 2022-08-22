ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kpic

Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kpic

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg

KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
OAKLAND, OR
kpic

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect

ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Coos Bay anticipates weekend return of Blackberry Arts Festival

COOS BAY, Ore. — After a two-year break, the Blackberry Arts Festival makes it's 38th showing in Coos Bay this weekend. That means hundreds of fans of local arts and crafts will get the chance to pick up the unique pieces they've craved along with a few blackberry treats.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Mayor Jessica Engelke seeks re-election in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke is vying for a return to her position come fall. Engelke kicks off her 2022 mayoral campaign today with a private re-election fundraiser. "We've established the Main Street program downtown North Bend, so you're already seeing the effects of what's...
NORTH BEND, OR

