Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
kpic
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, but with cooler weather fire activity may slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,602 acres. Officials say with the cooler weather transition fire activity should slow. Fire crews in Waldo Lake Wilderness continue constructing a direct fire-line along the southeastern flank, while heavy equipment continues...
kpic
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
'We want downtown to be vibrant': Parking updates coming to downtown Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Janitorial and security services will be hired for the Downtown Parking Garage following approval from the Roseburg City Council, the City said in a news release. At its meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the City Council OK’d using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a...
kpic
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
kpic
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpic
Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
kpic
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
kpic
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpic
First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
kpic
Coos Forest Protective Association issues fire danger advisory as temperatures rise
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Visits into forested areas rise as the weather warms but so does the potential for fires. That's why the Coos Forest Protective Association has issued a fire danger advisory that starts August 23rd. On Saturday, firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association with several local agencies...
kpic
Oregon Community Summer Grant Program awards $1.4 million to Douglas County groups
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 24th, the Oregon State Legislature provided $50 million to help fund statewide K-12 community-based summer learning opportunities through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program. Eleven nonprofits and government entities received a total of about $1.4 million and distributed the funds throughout Douglas County...
kpic
Phase 2 of Coos Bay Utility Art Box Project complete; call for artists for phase 3
COOSBAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA) is excited to announce that phase two of the Utility Art Box Project is complete. Local artists gathered in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme was “beaches” and “scenes from the...
kpic
Coos Bay anticipates weekend return of Blackberry Arts Festival
COOS BAY, Ore. — After a two-year break, the Blackberry Arts Festival makes it's 38th showing in Coos Bay this weekend. That means hundreds of fans of local arts and crafts will get the chance to pick up the unique pieces they've craved along with a few blackberry treats.
kpic
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
kpic
Mayor Jessica Engelke seeks re-election in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke is vying for a return to her position come fall. Engelke kicks off her 2022 mayoral campaign today with a private re-election fundraiser. "We've established the Main Street program downtown North Bend, so you're already seeing the effects of what's...
kpic
With school about to start, local officials say to make sure immunizations are up to date
EUGENE, Ore. — The new school year is almost here, and local health officials want parents to make sure kids are up to date on immunizations before heading to class. Doctor Leslie Pelinka, a pediatrician with PeaceHealth medical Group, says immunizations like polio and MMR are a state requirement for kids going to school.
Comments / 0