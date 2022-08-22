Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
One Person Sent To Hospital After Crash Ends In Bean Field
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital after a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. At 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on East CR 250N, east of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Damien W. Petersen,...
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
b969fm.com
No injuries reported in DeKalb County rollover crash
DEKALB CO., Id. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that no one was hurt in a rollover crash Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of SR 205 at CR 7 in Garrett around 7:20 a.m. on the reports of the crash. Once at the scene,...
963xke.com
Two hurt in crash involving motorcycle, boat, and SUV
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that two people who were on a motorcycle Wednesday were taken to the hospital after crashing into an SUV that was hauling a boat. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of State Road...
abc57.com
No injuries reported in apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - No one was injured in an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Visscher Drive Wednesday evening for a structure fire. On the way to the scene, fire units learned a second-story balcony was...
WANE-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase through Electric Works construction site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly fled authorities during a traffic stop and led police on a chase through the Electric Works construction site. Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic...
WANE-TV
Man found after Public Safety Alert issued
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Avenue Closed To Traffic Friday
WINONA LAKE - Phend & Brown Inc. provided an update Thursday afternoon on the Winona Avenue roundabout in Winona Lake. Changing weather conditions and/or internal schedule changes may alter the dates below. Traffic control signage and detour markings will be provided for any closure. Ongoing storm sewer work will impact...
WNDU
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
WANE-TV
Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 8:19 a.m. Wednesday - Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Bond: $500. • 11:59 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Tackitt, 41,...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Ashley man killed in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A man from Ashley died Sunday evening after crashing his car in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field, and came to a stop when it hit a tree.
WNDU
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating after two teens were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call by the river at McNaughton Park around 4 p.m. First responders found two unresponsive 16-year-old boys. Narcan was administered, and both teens were taken to the hospital.
WANE-TV
1 person critical after stabbing at S Harrison, Fairfax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said one person was stabbed during a fight between two boys on a bicycle who knew each other. The unidentified victim was...
