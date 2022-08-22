ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

inkfreenews.com

One Person Sent To Hospital After Crash Ends In Bean Field

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital after a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. At 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on East CR 250N, east of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Damien W. Petersen,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident

A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
WARSAW, IN
b969fm.com

No injuries reported in DeKalb County rollover crash

DEKALB CO., Id. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that no one was hurt in a rollover crash Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of SR 205 at CR 7 in Garrett around 7:20 a.m. on the reports of the crash. Once at the scene,...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

Two hurt in crash involving motorcycle, boat, and SUV

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that two people who were on a motorcycle Wednesday were taken to the hospital after crashing into an SUV that was hauling a boat. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of State Road...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

No injuries reported in apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - No one was injured in an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Visscher Drive Wednesday evening for a structure fire. On the way to the scene, fire units learned a second-story balcony was...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Man found after Public Safety Alert issued

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have found a man who went missing and prompted the issuance of a Public Safety Alert. The 57-year-old Burmese man had been missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Winona Avenue Closed To Traffic Friday

WINONA LAKE - Phend & Brown Inc. provided an update Thursday afternoon on the Winona Avenue roundabout in Winona Lake. Changing weather conditions and/or internal schedule changes may alter the dates below. Traffic control signage and detour markings will be provided for any closure. Ongoing storm sewer work will impact...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead. It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Traffic easing up after reported accident on I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on State Road 14

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 08.26.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 8:19 a.m. Wednesday - Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Bond: $500. • 11:59 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Tackitt, 41,...
WARSAW, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Ashley man killed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A man from Ashley died Sunday evening after crashing his car in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field, and came to a stop when it hit a tree.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating after two teens were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call by the river at McNaughton Park around 4 p.m. First responders found two unresponsive 16-year-old boys. Narcan was administered, and both teens were taken to the hospital.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

1 person critical after stabbing at S Harrison, Fairfax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said one person was stabbed during a fight between two boys on a bicycle who knew each other. The unidentified victim was...
FORT WAYNE, IN

