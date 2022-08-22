Read full article on original website
South Side Mission gets $250k donation for youth programs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Known for giving others a helping hand, Wednesday Peoria’s South Side Mission received a helping hand themselves. The Gilmore Foundation presented a $250,000 check to the organization to fund youth outreach programming, recreation rooms and classes. It will also fund a new youth worship center.
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the...
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Thousands of rubber ducks race to help abuse victims
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - In record time, Central Illinois stepped up in a big way to raise funds for abuse victims. Yellow ducks have been sold to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Saturday evening, 30,000 rubber ducks will...
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
Fire departments combat cancer exposure in firefighting gear
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fighting fires is a dangerous enough job, but now the International Fire Fighters Association is warning departments the very gear meant to protect them might be causing a different harm. Carcinogens from soot, exhaust and other fire scene hazards can get caught in the...
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Concerns arise over strike amid PPS contract negotiations
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public School Teachers are still without a contract, four weeks into the academic year. Despite both sides being willing to come to the table, questions of a strike are starting to emerge. A federal mediator was present at Tuesday’s meeting for the first...
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
County Board hopeful decides to wait for November election, teacher applies for vacant board seat
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Democrat from Normal, criticized for her views on law enforcement, is withdrawing her candidacy for a short-term appointment to the McLean County Board, and is instead focusing her efforts on winning the seat in the November election. With Krystal Able opting out,...
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
PPS teachers express disappointment after Tuesday’s contract talks
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bargainers for Peoria Public Schools and the teachers union met with a federal mediator Tuesday, but a statement from the union indicates the two sides are far from reaching an agreement. The bargaining chair for Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) Local 780, Matt McCaw...
Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the...
25 Sports Tour: East Peoria Raiders
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our 25 Sports Tour makes its final stop as we head to East Peoria to meet a Raiders team hungry for some wins this season. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
