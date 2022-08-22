Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Main Street Warsaw Considers Friday Lineup
Moving First Friday to the third Friday with an entertainment event and then having a food event on the first Friday was discussed at a Main Street Warsaw meeting Thursday at Hoplore. “We’ve evaluated First Friday for quite some time, and it seems to fall, not seems, it falls directly...
Times-Union Newspaper
Clearly Kosciusko Communitywide Brand Tells A Story Of Unity
In short, “Clearly Kosciusko” tells a story of unity. And the phrase likely brings to mind something a bit different for all of us. That’s what makes it special. We’re here in Kosciusko County together, whether we’re just visiting, working or we’ve planted roots and call it home. But how each of us experiences life in “K-County” is what makes Clearly Kosciusko a beautiful and diverse collection of stories.
Times-Union Newspaper
Steering Team In Final Stages Of Planning Warsaw MobilePack
FMSC Warsaw MobilePack is scheduled for Oct. 11-14 at the Tiger Recreational Activity Center (TRAC) at Warsaw Community High School. This is the sixth FMSC event hosted by the Warsaw community. The Warsaw MobilePack steering team is in the final stages of planning and securing sponsorships and donors to pay for the ingredients that the community will pack. Lead sponsors include SYM Financial, Warsaw Community Schools, DePuy, Zimmer Biomet, Paragon Medical, Silveus Insurance; Kathy Hamman, Broker RE/MAX; First United Methodist Church, Wildman, Our House Real Estate, Miller Cattle Company and Jasmine Gabriel Schlitt Family Dentistry in addition to many other donors, according to a news release from Warsaw MobilePack.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Nursing Students, Faculty Host Clinics For Navajo Nation
WINONA LAKE – Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College sent several students and faculty to spend a week in Gamerco, N.M., this summer to serve the Navajo Nation – a region disproportionally impoverished and medically underserved. The group partnered with local churches to conduct blood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Huntington shatters fundraising efforts
As Huntington University celebrates its 125th birthday this year, the institution has received a massive gift from alumni, friends and donors. The university says it is closing its Step Forward Comprehensive Campaign having raised $22 million more than the original $34 million goal. The campaign was launched in the fall...
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
nwi.life
Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship
Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw First Fridays May Move To Third Fridays
Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw's First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
abc57.com
Lakeville Fall Festival scheduled for October 8
The 6th annual Lakeville Fall Festival will be held October 8 at the Lakeville Wetland Barn. Thre will be tents and vendors set up in the Wetland Barn and Wooded Wetland Park. There will be live music and entertainment all day, as well as train and hay rides. Kids games,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
max983.net
Argos Resident Expresses Frustration with Trash Service
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. An Argos resident complained to the Argos Town Council members last week about the town’s trash service. Paul Stearns informed the council that it had been trash pickup day and that his trash, along with most of his neighborhood, hasn’t been picked up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goshenindiana.org
GOSHEN TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT RETURNS TO SHANKLIN PARK
Touch-a-Truck returns to Shanklin Park this year on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City of Goshen’s Touch-a-Truck event offers children the opportunity to touch, climb and explore the City’s equipment, trucks and other vehicles. Some of the vehicles showcased will include an ambulance,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Corrections Makes Case For Pay Increases
Kosciusko County Community Corrections started looking at restructuring the department’s salaries and pay scale in 2021. On Thursday, during their 2023 budget reviews, the County Council approved increases for Community Corrections’ director and staff. Director Barry Andrew said, “We started the process ... of researching job descriptions and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 8:19 a.m. Wednesday - Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Bond: $500. • 11:59 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Tackitt, 41,...
WNDU
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. A “Radiothon” hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana. IU South Bend students react to plan for student loan forgiveness. Updated: 26 minutes ago. 16 News...
News Now Warsaw
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
22 WSBT
Carnegie Library Building sold for $100 to couple in Niles to become entertainment venue
A husband and wife in Niles are getting into the funny business. The Niles City Council unanimously approved selling the couple the Carnegie Library Building for 100 dollars. History in the making. The Carnegie Library in Niles has been closed for more than 50 years. Now one couple is hoping to put two new businesses under one roof.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth E. ‘Ken’ Goshert
SYRACUSE – Kenneth E. "Ken" Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Comments / 0