FMSC Warsaw MobilePack is scheduled for Oct. 11-14 at the Tiger Recreational Activity Center (TRAC) at Warsaw Community High School. This is the sixth FMSC event hosted by the Warsaw community. The Warsaw MobilePack steering team is in the final stages of planning and securing sponsorships and donors to pay for the ingredients that the community will pack. Lead sponsors include SYM Financial, Warsaw Community Schools, DePuy, Zimmer Biomet, Paragon Medical, Silveus Insurance; Kathy Hamman, Broker RE/MAX; First United Methodist Church, Wildman, Our House Real Estate, Miller Cattle Company and Jasmine Gabriel Schlitt Family Dentistry in addition to many other donors, according to a news release from Warsaw MobilePack.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO