Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro. He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside. Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.
3rd brother of men accused of killing NC deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
'How drunk can you be': Truck driver cross examined in Statesboro truck murder trial on day two
STATESBORO, Ga. — The big question of the day — was the truck driver drunk?. That's the question the defense team wants to know. It was in 2020 when Statesboro Police say Marc Wilson hit and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro. Wilson's attorneys claim...
Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro
Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
Day 1 of Marc Wilson Trial: Front seat passenger in the truck Haley Hutcheson was in testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. — On Wednesday, witness testimony started off day one of the trial of Marc Wilson. Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
Greensboro police officer falsely accused of being involved in deadly shooting
Greensboro Police say an unnamed officer shot a 17-year-old they allege was driving a stolen vehicle. They say that the teen died on the scene.
Police find no threat at Mercer Middle School after reports of weapon on campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After Campus Police Officers and the Savannah Police Department received reports of a weapon on campus at Mercer Middle School, a search found that there was no threat to the school. Officials said all buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning...
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
Man dies in hospital after Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Monday night has died, Durham police said Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the man suffering from serious,...
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint
On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
Activists demand release of body cam footage of June officer-involved shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday afternoon, the Racial Justice Network (RJN) gathered outside of Savannah City Hall to demand the immediate release of all dash and body cam footage of a recent officer-involved shooting. The shooting claimed the life of Saudi Lee in late June. Just last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) finished […]
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
