Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro. He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside. Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.
STATESBORO, GA
WFMY NEWS2

Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
GRAHAM, NC
Grice Connect

U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro

Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
STATESBORO, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man dies in hospital after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Monday night has died, Durham police said Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the man suffering from serious,...
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.

