ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zeldin’s right: Hochul should restore protections for cops — not look to remove more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8KD0_0hR8gmeM00

Cops who have to worry about being personally targeted for lawsuits over their work are likely to be more cautious about fighting crime — and more likely to go find work in a jurisdiction that does give them some protection. Yet Gov. Kathy Hochul is flirting with a fresh concession to the far left by eliminating “qualified immunity” statewide.

As The Post has reported , the gov says she “supports efforts to increase accountability” in law enforcement, a clear hint she’d sign a bill to end qualified immunity statewide. Her designated staffer refuses to clarify, saying only the gov would “review” any legislation that’s passed.

On Tuesday, Hochul’s rival for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin demanded she quit the game-playing and make her positions clear now , before the November election. “New Yorkers support qualified immunity,” he said. They want “law enforcement” to know “we have their back,” that they can “keep our communities safe” without “fear of being sued” by people they come in contact with.

The city scrapped qualified immunity last year, making it more difficult — and personally risky — for cops to intervene to stop a crime. Their unions then rightly forwarded the obvious lawyers’ advice: “Proceed with caution when taking any police action which could lead to physical engagement” and “avoid physical engagement.” That sure complicates handling anyone who resists arrest.

The lawyers also warn cops against “engaging in any stop & frisk” or searches of cars or residences, even if acting in “good faith.”

So cops who don’t want to be sued now have to think twice about intervening. Which helps explain why crime’s now soaring — up a whopping 36% this year.

NYPD officers are also quitting in droves : Recent figures show 2,465 have filed to leave this year, up 42% from 2021, including 71% more high-tailing it out before reaching the 20-year mark for retirement with a full pension.

Yet Democratic state lawmakers want to scrap police protection statewide. And Hochul refuses to rule it out.

It’s nuts. If Hochul wants to live up to her talk about driving down crime, she’d push to restore qualified immunity in the city, not look to kill it elsewhere. New Yorkers’ best (perhaps only) recourse is to make sure she’s out of office for the 2023 legislative season.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Lawsuits#Politics State#New Yorkers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy