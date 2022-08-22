Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wogx.com
Brevard Public Schools ask parents to prepare for difficult morning commute on Artemis launch day
The clock is counting down to liftoff. NASA’s Artemis I on Monday, August 29, will be the first of a series of launches to explore the moon and Mars. However, the launch window falls right in the heart of the morning commute.
click orlando
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
wogx.com
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass
TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
fox13news.com
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Last, but not least on Orange County’s ballot: The millage question
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --- This primary election day, Orange County Public School District leaders hope voters won’t skip over the final question on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county's one-mill property tax, which currently equates to about $20 per month for the average homeowner. What You...
sltablet.com
Clermont Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Line Up
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of extraordinary entertainment at the Clermont Performing Arts Center”. Main Stage performances, Friday Night shows at the Black Box and Charlie Grinker’s “Favorite Moments” are part of this season’s line up. The Clermont Performing Arts Center...
WESH
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
franchising.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Hatches in Florida with Fourth 20-Unit Regional Development Deal
Entrepreneurial Family Makes Big Growth Moves, Expanding Brand into the Sunshine State. August 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
wogx.com
'It's an honor to serve': Orlando's new Chief of Police sworn in during Change of Command ceremony
Orlando's new Chief of Police was officially sworn in during a "Change of Command" ceremony on Wednesday. Chief Eric Smith is replacing former Chief Orlando Rolón who spent more than 30 years in the department.
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
click orlando
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Comments / 1