OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO