🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass

TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida

When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
Clermont Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Line Up

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of extraordinary entertainment at the Clermont Performing Arts Center”. Main Stage performances, Friday Night shows at the Black Box and Charlie Grinker’s “Favorite Moments” are part of this season’s line up. The Clermont Performing Arts Center...
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
