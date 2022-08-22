Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Main Street Warsaw Considers Friday Lineup
Moving First Friday to the third Friday with an entertainment event and then having a food event on the first Friday was discussed at a Main Street Warsaw meeting Thursday at Hoplore. “We’ve evaluated First Friday for quite some time, and it seems to fall, not seems, it falls directly...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 8:19 a.m. Wednesday - Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Bond: $500. • 11:59 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Tackitt, 41,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Clearly Kosciusko Communitywide Brand Tells A Story Of Unity
In short, “Clearly Kosciusko” tells a story of unity. And the phrase likely brings to mind something a bit different for all of us. That’s what makes it special. We’re here in Kosciusko County together, whether we’re just visiting, working or we’ve planted roots and call it home. But how each of us experiences life in “K-County” is what makes Clearly Kosciusko a beautiful and diverse collection of stories.
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw First Fridays May Move To Third Fridays
Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw's First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
Times-Union Newspaper
Steering Team In Final Stages Of Planning Warsaw MobilePack
FMSC Warsaw MobilePack is scheduled for Oct. 11-14 at the Tiger Recreational Activity Center (TRAC) at Warsaw Community High School. This is the sixth FMSC event hosted by the Warsaw community. The Warsaw MobilePack steering team is in the final stages of planning and securing sponsorships and donors to pay for the ingredients that the community will pack. Lead sponsors include SYM Financial, Warsaw Community Schools, DePuy, Zimmer Biomet, Paragon Medical, Silveus Insurance; Kathy Hamman, Broker RE/MAX; First United Methodist Church, Wildman, Our House Real Estate, Miller Cattle Company and Jasmine Gabriel Schlitt Family Dentistry in addition to many other donors, according to a news release from Warsaw MobilePack.
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
fortwaynesnbc.com
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth E. ‘Ken’ Goshert
SYRACUSE – Kenneth E. "Ken" Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
abc57.com
New Dunkin' opens August 27 in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Dunkin' opens in Mishawaka on Saturday. To celebrate opening day, Dunkin' is giving away half-dozen orders of doughnuts for free to the first 50 guests at the store. The store, located at 2774 Lincolnway E. Hwy, opens at 5 a.m.
Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility
Vixen Composites of Elkhart has more room to grow. The post Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
inkfreenews.com
Wakarusa Motorcyclist Flown From Accident South Of Nappanee
NAPPANEE — A Wakarusa man was flown from a two-vehicle accident south of Nappanee on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on West CR 800N, near North CR 800W, Nappanee. Joann K. Miller, 19, Akron, said...
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
