Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company
Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Despite Being a Top State for Entrepreneurs, Massachusetts Gets Slighted
One of the most challenging endeavors anyone can take on in their career path is starting a business. That goes for any business, regardless of what it is! Of course, a huge part of where you decide to start up that business can really factor into just how successful your business will be. It just so happens that the Bay State is one of the best spots to be for any startup! But one publication seemed to make sure it was known we weren't really a 'top state' on their list.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Massachusetts Coyote Attacks Have Residents Fearing For Their Pets
As pet owners, it is not often we have to worry about certain issues for our furry friends. However, recent coyote attacks in multiple Massachusetts cities have residents concerned and on the look out while taking precautions to keep their pets safe. According to a report by WBZ-CBS Boston, there...
Here’s where you can buy gas for under $4 a gallon in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The price for a gallon of gasoline has dipped below $4 a gallon in some parts of Massachusetts. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas has steadily declined in recent weeks to $3.87, but drivers in the Bay State are paying an average of $4.12, according to AAA.
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
nbcboston.com
Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts by 2035
The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit. By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month. The law includes a...
WCVB
Severe storms possible in parts of Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON — Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across Massachusetts and New England on Friday afternoon, with the potential for torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and hail. StormTeam 5 has labeled Friday an Impact Weather Day in Massachusetts. "We are focusing on the afternoon hours for wet weather, and not...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Looking for Top Notch Dining in MA? This University May Fit the Bill
One thing I loved about all the schools I attended in Massachusetts was the food, particularly lunch. I think many of us looked forward to meal time in elementary, middle, and high school. It was an opportunity for fellow classmates to get together and socialize during breakfast or lunch. Obviously, not every cafeteria meal was a hit but I must admit that I enjoyed most of them at the schools I attended throughout Berkshire County. I know some would disagree and turn their noses up at cafeteria meals but it wasn't just the meals that I enjoyed, it was the entire atmosphere. Ah, the little things in life that you miss as you get older.
