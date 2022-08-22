One of the most challenging endeavors anyone can take on in their career path is starting a business. That goes for any business, regardless of what it is! Of course, a huge part of where you decide to start up that business can really factor into just how successful your business will be. It just so happens that the Bay State is one of the best spots to be for any startup! But one publication seemed to make sure it was known we weren't really a 'top state' on their list.

1 DAY AGO