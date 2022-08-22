ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rewarded for fraud: A textbook case of NYC Department of Education cronyism

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVDdb_0hR8g8cf00

On Sunday, Post reporters Susan Edelman and Mary Kay Linge revealed another instance of obscene cronyism at the city Department of Education: Rather than fire ex-principal Oneatha Swinton for what the Special Commissioner of Investigation called her “pattern of dishonesty,” the DOE rewarded her with a fat raise and a cushy $187,000 administrative post.

There’s something seriously amiss with a bureaucracy that refuses to part ways with a discredited educator — especially one who pled guilty to insurance fraud and who inappropriately directed $100,000 in school funds to a vendor (a partner in that insurance scam), among other issues.

The Post revealed Swinton’s insurance scam in November 2017; the DOE axed her as acting principal at Port Richmond HS the next June, five months before her guilty plea landed her three years’ probation.

The SCI flagged yet more rancid behavior. Yet then-Chancellor Richard Carranza ignored SCI’s dismissal recommendation, instead rewarding her with a raise and a plum assignment as a supervisor in the Office of Safety and Youth Development.

Carranza is history, but the insiders who likely sponsored this injustice likely remain. If new Chancellor David Banks is to make good on his pledge to put the kids first, not the adult special interests, he’ll need to find time to get to the bottom of this fetid insider favoritism.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Insurance Fraud#Doe#Sci
Gothamist

New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested by FBI for Cyberstalking Former Co-workers

A Jersey City man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with cyberstalking former co-workers. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, from April 2020 to November 2021, Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind of Jersey City “engaged in a pattern of harassment” of four former female colleagues at an investment bank from which Shind had been terminated.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

City DOH offers advice on how to combat rat problems

NEW YORK -- Keeping rats under control has been an ongoing conversation between the New York City health department and residents.CBS2's Alecia Reid reports on recommendations from the DOH "Rat Academy."Rats will gnaw through just about anything softer than steel, including cement and wood, according to the city health department. They also breed quickly and only need an ounce of food and water each day to survive.RELATED STORY: New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problemIf you see a lot of rats, their food source is nearby.With 8 million residents in New York City, the DOH says the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsLI

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization

A landlord busted in a scheme to yank hundreds of apartments out of rent stabilization claims it was really a victim of it. Attorney General Letitia James didn’t buy the excuse, though, and said Wednesday that she has extracted a $4 million settlement from the building owners — 29 limited liability companies tied to Manhattan-based Sentinel Real Estate Corporation.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Back-to-school giveaway at Brooklyn hospital honors gun violence victims

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A back-to-school giveaway at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn also honored victims of gun violence. “The staff has collaborated and collected over 750 to 800 backpacks fully loaded with school supplies that they’ve provided to community,” said Jessica Arocho, director of community affairs at Woodhull Hospital. Hundreds of Brooklyn children are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy