New York City, NY

NYC con who attacked Thai model in subway gets 5 years in prison

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

An alleged career criminal who admitted to viciously attacking an aspiring Thai model on a subway platform was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars.

Kevin Douglas, 41, last month pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in the brutal Nov. 22, 2021 assault of 23-year-old Bew Jirajariyawetch at the 34th Street-Herald Square train station.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber on Monday imposed the sentence that prosecutors had recommended as part of the plea deal reached with Douglas.

Douglas — who sources have said has 44 arrests dating back to 1997 — was also sentenced to two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision.

At the time of the attack — which was caught on surveillance video — Jirajariyawetch had been waiting to take a train to her home in Queens, having only been in the Big Apple for a few months after moving from Thailand last year to study English and start a career in fashion.

Douglas pounced on her, dragging her down the platform before punching her in the face multiple times and running off with her purse.

Kevin Douglas was sentenced to five years in prison for his November subway attack on Bew Jirajariyawetch.
Steven Hirsch
Thai model Bew Jirajariyawetch was attacked by Douglas at the 34th Street – Herald Square Subway station on her way to her Queens home.
The brutal attack was caught on subway surveillance cameras.

Jirajariyawetch’s face was left swollen and covered with bruises.

“I’m just glad that I’m still alive,” she had told The Post in December.

Eric Parnes, an attorney who has represented Jirajariyawetch during her ordeal, told The Post on Monday that she “has been trying to heal emotionally from this incident and has appreciated the support she had received.”

“She has repeatedly made it clear that she feels some justice has been served but does not understand why something like this had to happen to her and why so many other violent and deadly attacks continued,” he said in an email.

The attorney added: “There is something deeply wrong with a system that elevates and explains away destructive behaviors at the detriment to others.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called the attack “violent and senseless” in a statement, adding, “The subway helps keep New York City moving, and we will continue to use all tools at our disposal to keep straphangers safe.”

Douglas’ lawyer, Joseph Heinzmann told The Post his client didn’t deny his guilt and was “pleased” with the agreement struck with the DA’s Office.

“From the beginning Mr. Douglas has accepted responsibility in this case and understands he has to make amends for what he did and is pleased with the disposition that was worked out with the prosecutors,” Heinzmann said.

Comments / 9

Space Cowboy
3d ago

The problem with some of these dude's, is they look at going to jail, like the rest of look at going on vacation, no hope for folks like that.

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

Not only do We need a stronger criminal justice system….. Hate crimes should have a higher minimum and lower max. 👍

Reply
3
Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago

All he gets is Five years, then get released to only do this again to someone else......

Reply(1)
4
 

PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
#Subway #Prison #Violent Crime #Thai #Manhattan Supreme Court #The Big Apple
