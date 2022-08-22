ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WATCH: Three Observations From Michigan State Football Practice

By Aedan Mulcrone
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JQtp_0hR8fSuV00

The level of intensity is soaring in East Lansing...

Michigan State football had a portion of Monday morning’s practice open to the media in which we got to see position coaches working with their units in drills.

The energy in the building was high throughout the session, and being on the field with players and coaches confirmed what head coach Mel Tucker says at press conferences about the Spartans practicing with intensity.

Here were the three biggest takeaways from MSU’s Monday practice:

1.) Excellent focus among Michigan State O-lineman

Michigan State’s offensive lineman were locked in during drill sessions. Each of the players were engaged when offensive line coach Chris Kapalovic was talking and instructing. Players were rotating positions on the line and on scout defense quickly, and it’s clear that Kapilovic wants to get as many reps in as possible during these sessions. As stated before, the practice is fast-paced, so if you aren’t engaged at all times you will be left behind. The Spartans have a lot of weapons on offense, particularly at wide receiver and tight end, but MSU’s offense will only be as good as the O-line allows it to be. This is the key position on that side of the football in 2022, and there was a sense of urgency among the group.

MSU Fall Camp practice 082222-2 (; 0:12)

2.) Special attention given to Defensive Backs

Every position group has their main position coach, as well as offensive or defensive analysts who help with instruction. However, Michigan State’s cornerbacks seemed to garner the most attention on the defensive side of the football. There were more coaches observing and coaching the cornerbacks than any other position, including Tucker. After having the worst pass defense in the country last season, the head coach has made it his personal responsibility to fix this issue, and it was easy to see that Michigan State is making every effort to improve that unit. Only time will tell how much the corners have improved, but there are a lot of coaches doing their utmost to making sure last year doesn’t repeat.

MSU Fall Camp practice 082222-3 (; 2:06)

3.) Coaches working as hard as players

When Tucker says his coaching staff won’t let players get comfortable, he absolutely means it. Every coach was running from drill-to-drill, with some even running with players in drills. You could hear the coaches voices over the whistles and pads-popping, barking out techniques, instruction and corrections to their players. What stood out the most was the attention to detail that every position coach preached to their groups. Instruction was clear and concise, as was any correction that needed to be made. Tucker has talked about having a neutral-thinking thought process, and that was on full display, not just with him and the cornerbacks but amongst all position coaches. Players who needed to receive corrections did so without a poor attitude or body-language.

MSU Fall Camp practice 082222-2 (; 3:04)

Final Thoughts

Even with only 15 minutes of practice available for us to observe, the intensity and sense of urgency could be felt. Position coaches and players have talked repeatedly about the culture Tucker has brought in, and seeing a practice first hand reveals how imbedded the culture really is into the program. The attention to detail and player engagement is the key to any football program’s success, and the Spartans clearly have it.

With less than two weeks until the season kicks off, Michigan State’s goal of going 1-0 every week is about to be tested. Based on the way they practice, the Spartans appear ready for the challenge, and the ultimate goal of competing for championships seems within reach.

Drill Session — Michigan State Linebackers

MSU Fall Camp practice 082222-1 (; 1:47)

Drill Session — Michigan State Defensive Backs

MSU Fall Camp practice 082222-4 (; 0:35)

Drill Session — Michigan State Offensive Line

MSU Fall Camp practice 082222-1 (; 0:11)

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 bold Michigan State football predictions for 2022 season

Michigan State football had an unexpected 11-2 season in 2021. That has spurred a wide array of opinions on how the Spartans will do this coming 2022 season. Keep in mind that the current squad has a lot of potential going into the 2022 season. That’s thanks mainly to head coach Mel Tucker and the […] The post 3 bold Michigan State football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month

One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe

The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MONROE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Michigan Daily

Bonnie Tholl named Michigan softball coach

Longtime associate head coach Bonnie Tholl will succeed Carol Hutchins as head coach of the Michigan softball program, the school announced in a release Wednesday afternoon. She is the fourth head coach in program history. “The greatest honor of my life has been to wear ‘Michigan’ across my chest as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. Martel would score again later in the...
MASON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Michigan State#Msu Fall Camp
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Lead service line replacement coming to busy Jackson road

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is working to replace more than 11,000 lead service lines. It’s part of a plan to refresh the cities water–one pipe at a time, and a large phase in the project is set to begin near downtown on Monday. “It’s good to note for our residents that […]
JACKSON, MI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
620
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy