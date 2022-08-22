ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested in Glendale for Phoenix Circle K robberies

A man and woman were arrested in Glendale for alleged armed robbery of three Phoenix Circle K gas station mini marts in June.

Andrea Michelle Wilson, 35, and Benny Charles Brooks, 32, are listed as homeless residing in Phoenix on a Phoenix police report but were arrested last week at a house in the neighborhood northwest of 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Wilson and Brooks were both charged with three counts of armed robbery. In only one of the robberies did Wilson present a handgun. In the other two, she implied she had a weapon in her sweatshirt pocket. Both engaged in each of the three robberies according to surveillance footage and witness testimony.

Wilson and Brooks’ relationship was not specified in the arrest report from Phoenix police.

The first two robberies each occurred on Wednesday June, 1, the first at 5:19 a.m., the second at 6:53 a.m. at a Circle K location about three miles away from the first. The third robbery occurred at about 4:14 a.m. Monday, June 20 at a different Circle K.

Each of the three Circle Ks were in the area of Interstate 17 between Indian School Road and Glendale Avenue.

The arrest report also details a Saturday, July 2, incident where police were called to formally trespass Wilson and Brooks who were squatting in a Phoenix apartment unit that was supposed to be vacant. The report does not state whether they were charged for the trespassing.

In surveillance video from each of the robberies, the two were scene fleeing in a light blue Toyota Avalon with no license plate, damage to the rear bumper and two apparent bullet holes in the roof of the vehicle. Officers also witnessed them leaving the trespassing incident in a light blue Toyota Avalon with damage to the rear bumper.

Wilson and Brooks were connected to the robberies when police contacted the new owner of the vehicle after it had been repossessed on Monday, July 4. Several personal items were left in the vehicle, including a handgun that matched the description of the gun Wilson displayed in the first robbery.

The arrest report only details an interview between Wilson and police in which she denied involvement in any of the robberies. She said the car looks like hers but said she did not recognize the bullet strikes in the roof or the items left in the car.

Wilson and Brooks are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

Comments / 15

Jason Warnick
3d ago

Say it isn't so....It must be racism because these two couldn't have done a thing like that. Curious which blue State did they recently move here from? California? Illinois? New York?

Reply(2)
10
 

