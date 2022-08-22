Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters stop small fire in north Redding on Wednesday afternoon
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small vegetation fire in northern Redding on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Redding Fire Department (RFD), a small one-acre vegetation fire was found burning at 4321 Dogwood Lane. Firefighters quickly responded to the fire and, by 2 p.m., the fire was contained to an acre.
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
krcrtv.com
Fire crews responding to vegetation fire along Highway 299 in Burney
BURNEY, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire behind the Napa Auto Parts building in Burney. According to Cal Fire, the fire is a 100 by 100 foot-spot fire and crews have it under control. Three engines are on scene but aircraft and dozers have been canceled.
krcrtv.com
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
krcrtv.com
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters working Six Rivers Lightning Complex reunite displaced dogs with owners
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters found two dogs while working on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex this week and reunited them with their evacuee owners. The US Forest Service for the Six Rivers National Forest said Task Force 2329 was working near Alex Ranch this week when they came across two weak, tired dogs, Simon and Joe Peci, displaced by the fire.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
krcrtv.com
Some residents allowed to return home after evacuations lift on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Some residents that live in certain zones near where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is burning have been cleared to return home. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires has burned 28,904 acres as was 80% containment as of Friday at 9 a.m.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors betweenevery customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man found guilty of murder for Redding DUI crash
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been convicted of second degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Robert Maughs guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Jimmie Adkison and guilty of Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Causing Injury to Cassandra Petty. He faces a potential sentence of 42 years to life in state prison.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 299 [Redding, CA]
Victim Dead after Head-On Crash near Whiskeytown Lake. The collision occurred near the Whiskeytown Recreation Center, in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive. Investigators said a red Ford Explorer collided head-on with a semi-truck, causing the SUV to spin out of control. Furthermore, the big-rig started to catch on fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
krcrtv.com
Anderson Police catch truck theft on camera, looking for suspect
ANDERSON, Calif. — Anderson's Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man suspected of stealing a truck from a hotel parking lot on Monday. The truck theft happened early Monday morning, when the suspect was spotted stealing items from numerous vehicles in the Baymont Inn parking lot on Arby Way. He got away by stealing the Chevy truck and using it to haul his stolen goods out of the area.
