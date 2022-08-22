Read full article on original website
independentri.com
‘Extreme’ drought conditions have local towns, businesses adjusting to a new reality
The heavy rains that swept through the state Monday and Tuesday were welcome, if fleeting relief for a region wracked by drought. But the water from above wasn’t nearly enough to end the trouble that’s dried out not only lawns and streams, but also ruined crops that support the state’s agriculture industry.
Valley Breeze
Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Convention Center Authority inks deal with new rights owner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority finalized a deal with the new owner of the naming rights of the former “Dunkin’ Donuts Center” Thursday. Daniel McConaghy, the authority’s director, told ABC 6 News that the deal was finalized during the latest executive...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen the fluke bite slow down a bit this week, but there have been plenty of sea bass and mackerel to keep the action steady on the full and half day trips. The fluke bite isn’t completely over, as they’ve seen a few nice doormats over the past few days, but they are getting outnumbered by the sea bass. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield welcomes Carey to head up finance
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s new Finance Director, Danielle Carey, is one of those few people who gets excited when entering budget season. After volunteering on both the Budget and Financial Review Board and the Economic Development Commission, Carey took on the permanent role with the town of finance director this month.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
GoLocalProv
This May Be the Reason RI’s Housing Market Remains Strong
Despite higher interest rates, crushing inflation, and the threat of a recession, Rhode Island’s housing prices have continued to remain at a record level and continue to show dramatic year-over-year growth. The secret may be the diversity of the property in the state. Rhode Island has little tract housing...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
whatsupnewp.com
Study: 2022’s Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub says that it scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s sign goes up at new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Trader Joe’s sign went up Friday at the new location in Providence. The company announced earlier this month that they’d be opening a store at 425 S. Main St. Trader Joe’s hopes to have customers shopping at the new location by the...
Turnto10.com
All-female sailing crew stops in Newport, inspires girls to sail
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — It's not everyday you see an all-female sailing crew and girls in Newport are now getting the chance to see one in action. The Maiden docked at the Newport Shipyard on Thursday with the goal of showing girls they can do the same. Connecticut native...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan
Providence’s mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch...
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
Turnto10.com
Drought leads to dormant grass, impacting local turf farmers and landscapers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although Mother Nature opened the floodgates recently for some in Southern New England, it has undoubtedly been a dry summer, and your lawns back that up. Is it dead, or is it dormant? That’s the question many of us without sprinklers or under water restrictions...
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
goprovidence.com
PYOF (Pick Your Own Fruit) — The Best Places in RI
Fall is almost here and with it comes the apple- and pumpkin-picking season. Plenty of people like to pick their own fruit, and the fall season is the best time to do so with the crisp weather and changing leaves. Grab a cup of warm cider (and maybe a fresh apple doughnut) and bring the family to one of these fantastic farms around Rhode Island.
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in southeastern Mass. and parts of RI
One of the highest rain totals so far is in Rehoboth, which saw over seven inches of rain in three hours. Despite much of Massachusetts experiencing a drought, heavy rain hit southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday, causing some flash flooding. The National Weather Service announced a flash...
