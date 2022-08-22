The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen the fluke bite slow down a bit this week, but there have been plenty of sea bass and mackerel to keep the action steady on the full and half day trips. The fluke bite isn’t completely over, as they’ve seen a few nice doormats over the past few days, but they are getting outnumbered by the sea bass. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO