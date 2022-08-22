Read full article on original website
whatcomtalk.com
Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality
Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
Bellingham Police hope initiative helps decrease crime and foster positive relationships
The initiative will kick off with a free event Saturday outside the Central Library.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Manor sold, renamed
LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
Here’s when Bellingham will share its master plan for Hundred Acre Wood
Public hearing set for proposal on beloved Bellingham park.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
How much does your teacher get paid? The highest paid jobs in Bellingham and local schools
Your local school district teachers are getting paid up to $177,012 a year in salaries and benefits. Here are some top-paid positions.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 24, 2022
BLAINE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Point Roberts Port of Entry responded to assist a man who fell from his bicycle in the vicinity of the port secondary inspection area.
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
Whatcom County is ‘first jurisdiction’ to actively plan for coastal flooding. Here’s how
New study aims to help protect the shoreline and coastal infrastructure from storm surges and king tides.
Study traces where the ‘grab bag’ of trash on Whatcom’s coastal beaches comes from
Trash on Puget Sound beaches is much more likely to be a local issue, according to a new study.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Kulshan Brewing presents a music festival this Saturday, Aug. 27th
This Saturday, August 27th in Bellingham, Kulshan Brewing invites you to the Trackside Beer Garden for the first-ever Acid Ball Psych Rock Music Fest. Along with tons of beer from Kulshan Brewing, the event includes performances by five different bands, starting at 4:00. This is a ticketed event. The Trackside...
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
thenorthernlight.com
Former public works director resigned after credit card purchase investigation, city records show
City of Blaine records show former public works director Bernard “Bernie” Ziemianek was asked to resign July 12 after allegedly using a city credit card to purchase over $4,000 of personal items. A question on one of Ziemianek’s purchases from a public works employee spurred the city to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
kpug1170.com
Efforts to eradicate European green crabs continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The effort to eradicate European green crabs from Washington waters continues. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says more than 138,000 of the invasive crabs have been removed so far this year. The crabs are thought to have arrived in Puget Sound in the late...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA
CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
