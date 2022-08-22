ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado teachers earn 36% less than other college-educated workers, the worst gap in the country

By Erica Breunlin, The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Related
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
KDVR.com

Biden’s student loan forgiveness will affect nearly a million Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s student loan borrowers are about to get a pressure valve for monthly payments. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in student debt will be forgiven for federal student loan borrowers. Borrowers will not be required to make monthly payments until 2023, which is a continuation of the freeze that began at the onset of the COVID pandemic.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country.  The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared […] The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Professions
K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: With lawmakers trying to overturn elections, your vote is vital this year

The true test of the coming elections will be who shows up. Well, in some states, that’s not necessarily going to be the case because the state legislatures have attempted to vote themselves the power to overturn any election results with which they disagree. Such cynical ploys would, in other times and given a different make-up of U.S. Supreme Court, be deemed unconstitutional. Such a ruling is highly doubtful anymore.
COLORADO STATE
K99

What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?

Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities

People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy