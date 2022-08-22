Colorado teachers earn 36% less than other college-educated workers, the worst gap in the country

Read full article on original website
Colorado voters will be asked to approve meals for all students in November
This November, Colorado voters will see a ballot measure to approve a high-income tax, which would create a consistent funding source for free meals for all students in the state’s public schools. Dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, the Colorado ballot measure aims to create a permanent funding source...
Campaign pushes for free school meals for all Colorado students
A measure on Colorado’s November general election ballot could give every student free breakfast and lunch at school regardless of their family’s income.
People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
Where does Colorado stand with student loan debt?
New data out from WalletHub shows that Coloradans have some of the lowest student loan debt in the country.
More than 770,000 Coloradans potentially eligible for loan forgiveness under Biden plan
More than 770,000 student loan borrowers in Colorado have the potential to see up to $10,000 of their student loan debt forgiven under the plan announced by President Joe Biden, according to numbers from the Education Data Initiative. The plan, announced Wednesday, forgives up to $10,000 for those with U.S....
Biden’s student loan forgiveness will affect nearly a million Coloradans
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s student loan borrowers are about to get a pressure valve for monthly payments. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in student debt will be forgiven for federal student loan borrowers. Borrowers will not be required to make monthly payments until 2023, which is a continuation of the freeze that began at the onset of the COVID pandemic.
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country. The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared […] The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Are Colorado teachers the nation’s most underpaid?
Colorado teachers earn almost 36% less than other workers with college degrees, the widest such gap in the nation and a full 3 percentage points worse than the next closest state, Virginia. That finding comes from the Economic Policy Institute, a union-backed progressive think tank, that for years has studied...
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
Colorado launches free training program for healthcare workers
After a new Colorado law hit the books, state higher education leaders and the governor are outlining how it will help aspiring healthcare professionals get the training they need to succeed in the industry.
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
Income tax measure could save Colorado taxpayers $1.6B over five years
(The Center Square) – A measure to lower Colorado's income tax rate could save taxpayers $1.6 billion over the next five years, according to a new analysis. Voters will decide in November on Initiative #31, which proposes reducing the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The analysis, by...
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
Colorado Barely Makes it on the List of Best States to Live
Economy - 18 Education and Health - 10 Colorado also ranked number five when it came to income growth. Things are not all great in the state of Colorado. It appears that there is a problem with crime in our state as Colorado has ranked in the top five when it comes to the highest crime rate.
Letter to the Editor: With lawmakers trying to overturn elections, your vote is vital this year
The true test of the coming elections will be who shows up. Well, in some states, that’s not necessarily going to be the case because the state legislatures have attempted to vote themselves the power to overturn any election results with which they disagree. Such cynical ploys would, in other times and given a different make-up of U.S. Supreme Court, be deemed unconstitutional. Such a ruling is highly doubtful anymore.
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities
People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
Oil and gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site because of pollution concerns
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
