ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Artstreet returns with a new location

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A popular art event in back in Northeast Wisconsin. Artstreet kicks-off today and runs through Sunday. The event is celebrating 41 years and will be held at a new location. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Ashwaubomay Park to learn more about the event. Organizers...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Oshkosh, WI
Entertainment
City
Oshkosh, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Diamonds & Gold Celebrates Christine's Retirement with a Jewelry Sale

Christine Patton, the owner of Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue announced on Living with Amy that she is planning to retire. To celebrate her retirement, she has chosen tons of jewelry marked at 40% off! Watch for more details. Not to worry - Diamonds & Gold isn't going anywhere! The...
BELLEVUE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Haley Reinhart
Fox11online.com

Para hockey women's world tournament comes to Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Athletes from all over the world are in Northeast Wisconsin for a first-of-its-kind event. World Para Ice Hockey is holding the Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon. "That competition is what we want; we want that elite high-intensity competition because...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jazz#American Idol#Soul#Postmodern Jukebox
Fox11online.com

DNR identifies cause of fish-die off in Fox River and lower Green Bay waters

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wildlife officials say they identified the cause of recent fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fish collected were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. The DNR's two-week investigation began June...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
wtaq.com

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in Appleton has a new name in honor of longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap. Dunlap was also one of the first African American school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin. He passed away in October of 2019. The change took place at Lincoln Elementary...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy