Fox11online.com
Artstreet returns with a new location
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A popular art event in back in Northeast Wisconsin. Artstreet kicks-off today and runs through Sunday. The event is celebrating 41 years and will be held at a new location. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Ashwaubomay Park to learn more about the event. Organizers...
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
whby.com
Developers unveil plans for redesign of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–Developers have unveiled plans for a complete redesign of the City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton. Dark Horse Development has created a website with initial designs for the building in the 100-block of West College Avenue–and will be renamed Fox Common. It currently houses the Building for...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
Fox11online.com
Diamonds & Gold Celebrates Christine's Retirement with a Jewelry Sale
Christine Patton, the owner of Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue announced on Living with Amy that she is planning to retire. To celebrate her retirement, she has chosen tons of jewelry marked at 40% off! Watch for more details. Not to worry - Diamonds & Gold isn't going anywhere! The...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Fox11online.com
Para hockey women's world tournament comes to Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Athletes from all over the world are in Northeast Wisconsin for a first-of-its-kind event. World Para Ice Hockey is holding the Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon. "That competition is what we want; we want that elite high-intensity competition because...
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
Fox11online.com
Brown County eyes water research center as catalyst for Renard Island development
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is hoping Renard Island is selected as the site for a highly-coveted water research center, which is expected to attract local education groups and visitors from outside the region. The island was built in the late 1970s as a place to put toxic PCB...
Fox11online.com
DNR identifies cause of fish-die off in Fox River and lower Green Bay waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wildlife officials say they identified the cause of recent fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fish collected were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. The DNR's two-week investigation began June...
23-year-old Tyler Luedtke buys Plymouth golf course
At 23, most young adults are just beginning their professional careers after college. But not Tyler Luedtke. He's taking a big leap, and bought a golf course for $1,590,000.
spectrumnews1.com
Philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus has made thousands of lives in Appleton better
APPLETON, Wis.— Hank Grishaber wanted to send a message. Fortunately for him, he had a means to do so. So outside of Hank & Karen’s bar on the city’s southeast side, he changed the letters on his marquee and said what he wanted to say: MARY BETH N. THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO.
Fox11online.com
Chrysanthemums ready as apples continue to ripen at Hillside Apples near Casco
KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As the last full week of August continues, a familiar flower is making an appearance. Chrysanthemums, or mums for short, are ready for sale at Hillside Apples near Casco, and the apple picking season is also not far away. When it comes to the mums, the...
wtaq.com
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
Fox11online.com
Mountain bike skills park construction underway at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Construction continues Tuesday at a new mountain bike skills park at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay. Work began in late June, and organizers say the course will compliment the Baird Creek Greenway. With teamwork and purpose, the crew from Global Action Sports Solutions is working...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in Appleton has a new name in honor of longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap. Dunlap was also one of the first African American school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin. He passed away in October of 2019. The change took place at Lincoln Elementary...
