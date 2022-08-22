Read full article on original website
Historic Venue Hosts Harvest Festival In Bethel, New York
Living in the Hudson Valley we are so lucky that we get to enjoy so many seasonal events. As summer ends and we roll into Fall we have a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to Harvest events. We may not be ready for Summer to end...
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?
I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places, and things that positively change your life. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and experiences that bring joy...
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire
A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire. Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2. Barton Orchards in Poughquag,...
Anniversary Weekend: Santana Celebrates 53 Years Later at Original Site of Woodstock
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy place for many people. If you believe in the saying of "good vibes" then you probably are drawn to this very location for numerous reasons. In August 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place. This is also known as...
Fleetwood Mac Tribute Set To Rock Dutchess County Fair
Tusk (The World's Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) is set to rock the grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck Wednesday. Fleetwood Mac have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. The classic lineup of Lindsey Buckingham (lead vocals, guitar), Stevie Nicks (lead vocals), Christine McVie (lead vocals), John McVie (bass) and Mick Fleetwood (drums) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The band's classic album Rumours released in 1977 is one of the best-selling albums in history, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Over 50 years going since its initial formation, the band continues to maintain amazing popularity in 2022.
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
WNYT
Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life
Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30
Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley
Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...
