ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?

I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Rhinebeck, NY
Government
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Rhinebeck, NY
101.5 WPDH

Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Chris Janson
101.5 WPDH

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Set To Rock Dutchess County Fair

Tusk (The World's Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) is set to rock the grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck Wednesday. Fleetwood Mac have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. The classic lineup of Lindsey Buckingham (lead vocals, guitar), Stevie Nicks (lead vocals), Christine McVie (lead vocals), John McVie (bass) and Mick Fleetwood (drums) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The band's classic album Rumours released in 1977 is one of the best-selling albums in history, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Over 50 years going since its initial formation, the band continues to maintain amazing popularity in 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday

Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life

Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Grandstand#The Dutchess County Fair#Stoney Creek Records#Eagle Rock#Reco
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30

Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
94.3 Lite FM

Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy