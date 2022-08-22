Tusk (The World's Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) is set to rock the grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck Wednesday. Fleetwood Mac have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. The classic lineup of Lindsey Buckingham (lead vocals, guitar), Stevie Nicks (lead vocals), Christine McVie (lead vocals), John McVie (bass) and Mick Fleetwood (drums) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The band's classic album Rumours released in 1977 is one of the best-selling albums in history, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Over 50 years going since its initial formation, the band continues to maintain amazing popularity in 2022.

RHINEBECK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO