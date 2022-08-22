Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
985theriver.com
Students invade Rose-Hulman ahead of new semester
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology welcomed its class of 2026 to campus Friday. Move-in Day is always an exciting time for students and faculty as truckloads of furniture, electronics, and clothing make their way into parking lots and students get to meet their new neighbors for the upcoming semester.
985theriver.com
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with Nexstar’s WANE Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed two others and injured two more. The family said:. “Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was...
985theriver.com
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal...
985theriver.com
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of the new eatery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
985theriver.com
Neighborhood forum planned to discuss water in Terre Town
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community meeting will be taking place in the Terre Town neighborhood where city officials and Indiana American Water will present information regarding a potential expansion of water service to the area. Flyers have been going out to the area notifying residents of the...
985theriver.com
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
985theriver.com
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
985theriver.com
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
985theriver.com
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
985theriver.com
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This...
985theriver.com
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Comments / 0