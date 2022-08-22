Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is even with our last report of $4.01 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is. down 1 cents from a week ago, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, August 26, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chris Mickey at Bellamy Lake in the Snowy Range Mountains. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great
Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That's the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Svilar’s, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912
If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”
Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Claim “Intimidation” Used In Elk Mountain Corner Crossing Case
The Iron Bar Ranch violated federal law by using "threats" and "intimidation" against four Missouri hunters in a trespassing case that could have sweeping implications for "corner crossings" between public and private land in Wyoming, according to court documents filed July 29 by the hunters' attorney.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections
The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or "jungle" primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Explosive Topic Of Liquor Licenses To Be Discussed At Legislative Meeting On Thursday
A slate of bills is being considered before the Wyoming Legislature that would make liquor licenses much easier for businesses to attain in the State of Wyoming. One draft bill would, by 2033, eliminate the population formulas used to determine how...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Used Car Prices Are Nuts! When Is This Going To Change?
Probably the most-asked question right now, as gas prices finally begin to drop, is why used cars cost almost as much as new ones. "Used care prices are insane right now!" a friend told me as we discussed good options for his teenager's first car. "My first car cost me $300 and was good all the way through college."
cowboystatedaily.com
Mudslide Strands Tourists Outside Yellowstone; Florida Man Totals Car Trying To Drive Thru It
A "sea of humanity" descended upon Pahaska Tepee Resort late Wednesday, just outside the east entrance into Yellowstone Park, after a mudslide blocked the main highway into the park. "People were trying to find something to eat, and rent...
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that's the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. "There hasn't been a lot of creative content...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: Heartbreak — The Velociraptors Have Gone Back To School
A part of me dies each year when my sons go back to school but don't worry – that same part rises again as a ghoul when they come home for summer vacation. That's the bipolarity of it. I'm...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most
Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn't always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Democratic Party Could Become All But Extinct If Voter Turnout Is Bad
There is a lot at stake for the Democratic Party of Wyoming in the upcoming general election, not only for its candidates, but the future of the party itself. A poor turnout from Democratic voters in the general election could lead...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislative Committee Drafting Bill To Strip Secretary of State Of Election Oversight
A bill will be drafted in the Wyoming Legislature that would strip the incoming Secretary of State of their duties to oversee the state’s elections. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, on Thursday afternoon proposed establishing a five-member, non-partisan elections commission to take up these duties. The committee supported drafting the bill with a 7-3 vote.
