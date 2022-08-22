ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is even with our last report of $4.01 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 1 cents from a week ago, and...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, August 26, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chris Mickey at Bellamy Lake in the Snowy Range Mountains. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
cowboystatedaily.com

Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great

Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That's the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Svilar’s, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912

If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”

Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
cowboystatedaily.com

Hunters Claim “Intimidation” Used In Elk Mountain Corner Crossing Case

The Iron Bar Ranch violated federal law by using "threats" and "intimidation" against four Missouri hunters in a trespassing case that could have sweeping implications for "corner crossings" between public and private land in Wyoming, according to court documents filed July 29 by the hunters' attorney.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections

The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or "jungle" primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Used Car Prices Are Nuts! When Is This Going To Change?

Probably the most-asked question right now, as gas prices finally begin to drop, is why used cars cost almost as much as new ones. "Used care prices are insane right now!" a friend told me as we discussed good options for his teenager's first car. "My first car cost me $300 and was good all the way through college."
cowboystatedaily.com

Clair McFarland: Heartbreak — The Velociraptors Have Gone Back To School

A part of me dies each year when my sons go back to school but don't worry – that same part rises again as a ghoul when they come home for summer vacation. That's the bipolarity of it. I'm...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most

Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn't always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislative Committee Drafting Bill To Strip Secretary of State Of Election Oversight

A bill will be drafted in the Wyoming Legislature that would strip the incoming Secretary of State of their duties to oversee the state's elections. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, on Thursday afternoon proposed establishing a five-member, non-partisan elections commission to take up these duties. The committee supported drafting the bill with a 7-3 vote.
WYOMING STATE

