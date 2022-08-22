***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.

WHEATLAND, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO