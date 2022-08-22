ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NH

WMTW

Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes

PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
Berlin, NH
Berlin, NH
WGME

Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire

LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
LITTLETON, NH
WPFO

8 charged in western Maine drug sweep

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A multi-agency drug sweep in western Maine led to eight people being charged, along with the seizure of meth, fentanyl and prescription drugs. The sweep took place in Rumford, where police say they targeted high crime areas known for drug use and sales. Rumford police say they...
RUMFORD, ME
Anne Edwards
WCAX

$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
VERMONT STATE
Q97.9

The Green Flag Drops For the 49th Annual Oxford 250 This Sunday

It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.
OXFORD, ME
laconiadailysun.com

State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff

TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
#Berlin City#Election Local#State
WCAX

Man in custody after gunfire, hourslong NH standoff

TUFTONBORO, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police are investigating gunfire involving a driver and a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop that led to an hourslong standoff at a home before the driver was taken into custody, authorities said. The Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
News Break
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
WMUR.com

Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
FRANCONIA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

