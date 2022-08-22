Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
Two Maine towns are sharing one mail carrier. Here's how it's going.
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Porter and Parsonsfield may have a combined population of more than 3,000, but residents claim only one U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been delivering mail and packages over the last month, leading to delayed mail and days where no mail comes at all. "I...
Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is Mixing Christmas With Halloween This October
As the summer amusement park season winds down in New England, some specialty events will pop up to extend the fun into the fall. That includes at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, where the park plans to to mix Christmas with Halloween for their Merry Trick-or-Treat event that takes place on six select dates in October.
WGME
Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
Wildlife Expert Settles Score on Bizarre Mystery Cat Seen on Maine Trail Cam
Recently, a Maine resident caught some sort of moderately-big cat on a trail cam, and since sharing it, a debate has spurred over just what this mystery animal could be. On August 15, Franklin County locals Al and Joyce Brackley found the feline crossing a lit bridge on their trail cam and showed their son, Neil.
WPFO
8 charged in western Maine drug sweep
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A multi-agency drug sweep in western Maine led to eight people being charged, along with the seizure of meth, fentanyl and prescription drugs. The sweep took place in Rumford, where police say they targeted high crime areas known for drug use and sales. Rumford police say they...
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
The Green Flag Drops For the 49th Annual Oxford 250 This Sunday
It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.
manchesterinklink.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
laconiadailysun.com
State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff
TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
WCAX
Man in custody after gunfire, hourslong NH standoff
TUFTONBORO, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police are investigating gunfire involving a driver and a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop that led to an hourslong standoff at a home before the driver was taken into custody, authorities said. The Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct...
nbcboston.com
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
WMUR.com
Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police identify man who died in rollover crash in Madison
MADISON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police identified the man who died in a rollover crash in Madison on Route 16 Sunday. State police said three adults and five children were involved in the single-car crash at Ledge Pond Road around 3:47 p.m. Three adults were ejected from the...
WMUR.com
Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
WGME
Severe storms possible in Maine Friday. Here's what you need to know.
There is a potential for some severe thunderstorms on Friday in parts of Maine due to a cold front moving in. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain. However, hail is also possible and there is a slight risk for a tornado. The greatest severe threat will...
Sununu: ‘Fallen Seven Did Not Receive Justice’
LANCASTER – Within minutes of jurors finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty Tuesday in the horrific crash that killed seven motorcyclists three years ago, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella issued separate statements critical of the verdicts. The NH Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers issued a statement criticizing...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
