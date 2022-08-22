Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That’s the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, August 26, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chris Mickey at Bellamy Lake in the Snowy Range Mountains. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent since our last report of $4.02 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is. down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 70 cents per gallon from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Dayton and Ranchester – Twin Towns In the Shadow of the Bighorn Mountains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains in northeastern Wyoming lie two small towns, just a few miles apart. Dayton and Ranchester, communities of similar size in Sheridan County, have a near-symbiotic relationship. They share a school district (Sheridan County School District #1), a Rotary Club, a Fire and Rescue agency, and church congregations.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Claim “Intimidation” Used In Elk Mountain Corner Crossing Case
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Iron Bar Ranch violated federal law by using “threats” and “intimidation” against four Missouri hunters in a trespassing case that could have sweeping implications for “corner crossings” between public and private land in Wyoming, according to court documents filed July 29 by the hunters’ attorney.
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
cowboystatedaily.com
California Gov Bans Gasoline Cars – Wyoming Would ‘Revolt’ If Attempted Here, Dealers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California plans to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles from the state by 2035, but Wyoming is not ready to do the same, according to car dealers around the state. California’s Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a 2020 executive order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Svilar’s, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
thechampaignroom.com
Everything you need to know about Wyoming
To people who have never been to Wyoming, or know anybody from Wyoming: you may be surprised by the state. No, it is not the Wild Wild West, and no, our children don’t ride horses to school. It is very much like any other place in America—just a lot more wide open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Sheridan Media
Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26
WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County’s Affordable Housing Crisis Is Case Study For State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Local and state government and non-profit entities are scrambling to provide affordable housing in the most expensive zip code in the country, Teton County, Wyoming. An acre of land here sells for around $1 million and the county’s priciest property, a 233-acre ranch, just sold for $35 million.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Comments / 0