Casper, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That’s the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, August 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chris Mickey at Bellamy Lake in the Snowy Range Mountains. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent since our last report of $4.02 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is. down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 70 cents per gallon from...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dayton and Ranchester – Twin Towns In the Shadow of the Bighorn Mountains

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains in northeastern Wyoming lie two small towns, just a few miles apart. Dayton and Ranchester, communities of similar size in Sheridan County, have a near-symbiotic relationship. They share a school district (Sheridan County School District #1), a Rotary Club, a Fire and Rescue agency, and church congregations.
RANCHESTER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Hunters Claim “Intimidation” Used In Elk Mountain Corner Crossing Case

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Iron Bar Ranch violated federal law by using “threats” and “intimidation” against four Missouri hunters in a trespassing case that could have sweeping implications for “corner crossings” between public and private land in Wyoming, according to court documents filed July 29 by the hunters’ attorney.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Drought moderating in Central Wyoming

A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week

Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Svilar’s, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
WYOMING STATE
thechampaignroom.com

Everything you need to know about Wyoming

To people who have never been to Wyoming, or know anybody from Wyoming: you may be surprised by the state. No, it is not the Wild Wild West, and no, our children don’t ride horses to school. It is very much like any other place in America—just a lot more wide open.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26

WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Teton County’s Affordable Housing Crisis Is Case Study For State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Local and state government and non-profit entities are scrambling to provide affordable housing in the most expensive zip code in the country, Teton County, Wyoming. An acre of land here sells for around $1 million and the county’s priciest property, a 233-acre ranch, just sold for $35 million.
TETON COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA

