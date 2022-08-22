ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Former Alderman Collins-Muhammad admits his role in bribery scheme

A former St. Louis alderman has admitted to his role in a bribery scheme connected to development incentives. John Collins-Muhammad, 31, stood in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark Tuesday and pleaded guilty to bribery and racketeering charges. He accepted campaign contributions, cash and other gifts, including cell phones, in exchange for passing legislation granting a tax abatement for a proposed gas station in his ward.
$300k grant aims to help St. Louis County solve racial inequities in its jail

St. Louis County officials hope a new grant from the MacArthur Foundation will help address racial inequities at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center. “Since taking office more than three years ago, my administration has made it a priority to do everything that we do through a lens of equity,” County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday in announcing the $300,000 grant. “And that includes how we run the Justice Center and how we treat residents who are under our care.”
