KHOU
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas
Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
KHOU
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
Customer fired into Texas Wendy's after argument over drive-thru order, police say
A Texas man who police say fired into a Wendy's because he was upset with his drive-thru order has been charged with a felony. Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights, went inside the Dallas-area restaurant after he ordered in the drive-thru and argued with the staff, officials said. He then returned to his vehicle, got a gun and fired into a Wendy's about 8 p.m. Aug. 17, police said.
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Highway 183 in Hurst Friday Morning
State Highway 183 in Hurst was shut down early Friday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near Precinct Line Road. The crash caused the eastbound lanes of 183 to be shutdown at Norwood from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., leading to a backup of about two miles and delays of up to 40 minutes.
fox4news.com
Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away
MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
fox7austin.com
Several people rescued following flooding in Dallas
All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help.
