Mesquite, TX

fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage

FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

Customer fired into Texas Wendy's after argument over drive-thru order, police say

A Texas man who police say fired into a Wendy's because he was upset with his drive-thru order has been charged with a felony. Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights, went inside the Dallas-area restaurant after he ordered in the drive-thru and argued with the staff, officials said. He then returned to his vehicle, got a gun and fired into a Wendy's about 8 p.m. Aug. 17, police said.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Highway 183 in Hurst Friday Morning

State Highway 183 in Hurst was shut down early Friday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near Precinct Line Road. The crash caused the eastbound lanes of 183 to be shutdown at Norwood from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., leading to a backup of about two miles and delays of up to 40 minutes.
HURST, TX
fox4news.com

Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
LEWISVILLE, TX

