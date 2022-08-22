Read full article on original website
▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment
The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
▶️ Transitional housing site brings support and uncertainty to RDM City Council
An area for a transitional housing site has Redmond residents concerned. “It makes us furious that this was not brought to our attention,” said one local resident at a Redmond City Council meeting Tuesday night. More than 25 people voiced their thoughts on a transitional housing site. The Safe...
▶️ Sawyer Park in Bend getting a new parking lot
Sawyer Park in Bend is getting a new parking lot. “This is really an asset management or maintenance project, taking care of what we have, but we are also seeing this as an opportunity to improve some of the functionality and efficiency of the parking as well,” said Landscape Architect for the Bend Park and Recreation District Bronwen Mastro.
Over 700 St. Charles workers sign petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System have launched their latest volley against the financially troubled organization, with hundreds of workers signing a petition and refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit to confirm the figures are accurate.
▶️ ‘Corky lady’ receives more than 20,000 corks – What is she doing with them?
Corks, corks and more corks.. Be careful what you ask for! A Bend woman who is an avid crafter (“addicted to Pinterest” she says) is learning that age-old lesson and learning it with a smile and good cheer. This story starts with CO Daily’s Allen Schauffler in his...
Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body
A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy operating a drone located the body of a 41-year-old Bend man who apparently drowned Tuesday when he went over turbulent Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on an inner tube, deputies said Wednesday. The post Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body appeared first on KTVZ.
Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres
An abandoned, illegal campfire sparked a wildfire Sunday north of Walton Lake on the Ochoco National Forest that firefighters stopped at about three acres, authorities said Monday. The post Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area
Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls
Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
▶️ Three cougars killed in Bend and Sisters in a ‘very unusual’ occurrence
Three cougars were shot and killed by Oregon State Police in Bend and Sisters over the weekend. Euthanizing three cougars in the same weekend, in the same county is very unusual, authorities said. One of the shootings happened in a southwest Bend neighborhood on Hitch Post Lane on Saturday, where...
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
▶️ Central Oregon football teams gearing up for season, square off at jamboree
Teams from across the High Desert competed in a football Jamboree at Redmond High School on Thursday. Redmond, Sisters, Caldera, La Pine, and Madras squared off before the start of the season. “Did great, our players were running hard, defense was real good out there, were fast, I have a...
▶️ ‘Entirely new world’: Local students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
Like everywhere else in the United States, plenty of Central Oregonians have to bear the burden of student debt. But President Biden’s new debt relief plan would be a game-changer for current and former students. The plan would allow $10,000 in debt forgiveness for individuals making under $125,000 a...
