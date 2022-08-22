ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville’s #1 city celebration showcases local bands and vendors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big party is happening on Thursday because Huntsville was named the best city to live in by U.S. News and World Report Survey. Huntsville city leaders are celebrating this honor by showcasing local talent. They’re offering free tours of the historic downtown area where there...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department a train had to make an emergency stop due to a mechanical issue. There are three intersections affected by this train stop. Those intersections are Church/Monroe, Pratt/Meridian and Holmes/Wooden. According to HPD, there are no time estimates for the repairs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAFF

Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland

Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
WAFF

Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours. According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd. The road closure will start at 9...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
News Break
Politics
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 46-Unit Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care, a 46-unit seniors housing community. Located in Madison, a western suburb of Huntsville, the community is in a growing residential, medical and commercial corridor. The units are split as 30 for assisted living and 16 for memory care on a 4.9-acre site.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Summer P-EBT Benefits

Summer P-EBT Benefits
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Ballet Company set to start new season in full force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Get ready to twirl into the upcoming Huntsville Ballet Company (HBC) season. Because to COVID, it’s been a long time since they’ve had a full season. They’re hoping it’ll look a lot more normal this year. The company’s past two seasons were...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

