Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Lawsuit seeks to stop ‘luxury housing’ development in Huntsville
A group of Huntsville residents sued the city and a real estate developer this week in an effort to stop a planned subdivision on Monte Sano that received pushback before getting approval from the city. The proposed subdivision violates city zoning, subdivision and traffic ordinances, the lawsuit filed Monday said....
WAFF
Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
WAFF
Huntsville’s #1 city celebration showcases local bands and vendors
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big party is happening on Thursday because Huntsville was named the best city to live in by U.S. News and World Report Survey. Huntsville city leaders are celebrating this honor by showcasing local talent. They’re offering free tours of the historic downtown area where there...
WAFF
Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department a train had to make an emergency stop due to a mechanical issue. There are three intersections affected by this train stop. Those intersections are Church/Monroe, Pratt/Meridian and Holmes/Wooden. According to HPD, there are no time estimates for the repairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
WAFF
Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
Evansville woman ‘grateful’ for community support amid explosion damage. 'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K. A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated: 44 minutes...
Huntsville City Council discusses arrest law change
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed allowing police officers to ticket people for misdemeanor violations rather than taking them to jail.
Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville
A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upscale town home rental development planned for Point Mallard Parkway
Decatur's first upscale town home rental property development is planned next to the Target-anchored shopping center on Point Mallard Parkway. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City
More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’
A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.
WAFF
Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours. According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd. The road closure will start at 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route. This advice...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 46-Unit Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care, a 46-unit seniors housing community. Located in Madison, a western suburb of Huntsville, the community is in a growing residential, medical and commercial corridor. The units are split as 30 for assisted living and 16 for memory care on a 4.9-acre site.
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
WAAY-TV
Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report
Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
WAFF
Summer P-EBT Benefits
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Updated: 2 hours ago. Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire sends multiple units to Hillsboro Road structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has six units on the scene of a structure fire at 2716 Hillsboro Road. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur. Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the...
WAFF
Huntsville Ballet Company set to start new season in full force
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Get ready to twirl into the upcoming Huntsville Ballet Company (HBC) season. Because to COVID, it’s been a long time since they’ve had a full season. They’re hoping it’ll look a lot more normal this year. The company’s past two seasons were...
Comments / 0