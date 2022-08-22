Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect wants jail cell evidence, interrogation tapes suppressed
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy will be in court Thursday and Friday for motions hearings. Waukesha County prosecutors say Darrell Brooks killed six people last November when he drove his SUV through the Christmas parade. More than 70 others were hurt. Brooks' trial is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire; Woman killed, others wounded
Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center. A woman was killed, and a suspect is wanted.
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Five people shot in Racine near State and Prospect
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police responded to a shooting Friday at 02:30 a.m. near State and Prospect streets. Five people were shot, four males and one female. Three were transported to Milwaukee. Their status is unknown at this time and no arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Racine...
WISN
Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others
MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack; court documents reveal new details
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Throw it out. That is what defense attorneys are asking a judge to do in the case against the accused Waukesha Christmas parade attacker. That is just one revelation detailed in new court documents. FOX6 News got dozens of documents on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23. They show...
One killed in shooting near 60th and Port
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide near 60th and Port.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
Milwaukee man killed Thursday near 13th and Burnham
A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon near S. 13th and W. Burnham, according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighter shot, attempted carjacking; Milwaukee man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23 in a case that involves the shooting and attempted carjacking of a city firefighter. A criminal complaint states 20-year-old Tariq Dillard tried to steal off-duty Firefighter Steven Budnowski's truck in November 2019. Budnowski left the truck running as he walked...
Gunman opens fire on family gathering, kills 1, injuries 3
Milwaukee police are investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night. Simultaneous to the shooting was a two-alarm fire, MPD said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milwaukee judge rejects motion to dismiss case regarding violation of constitutional rights
A federal judge has rejected a motion by the Milwaukee Police Department that sought to dismiss a case brought by two city residents who claimed their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested near a memorial site for a Black man fatally shot by an officer in 2016. The...
36-year-old woman killed in house fire, ruled a homicide
The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person has died following a garage and house fire Thursday morning.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
WISN
Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he's been subpoenaed
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he's been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group 'H.O.T Government' posted a photo on the social media platform 'Telegraph'. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot another over suspected gun theft, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, faces attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot a longtime acquaintance, believing that person stole his gun. The shooting happened Aug. 7 near 8th and Vliet. Elton Kelly is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8th and Manitoba shooting; appears road rage related: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23 near 8th and Manitoba. It happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
CBS 58
Dashcam, bodycam video released into Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Monday, Aug. 22, released findings on an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 5. The shooting took place in an alley near N. 92nd Street and West Congress Street. Officers patrolling the area spotted a vehicle that was reported...
Comments / 4