Wauwatosa, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
HARTLAND, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
WISN

Five people shot in Racine near State and Prospect

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police responded to a shooting Friday at 02:30 a.m. near State and Prospect streets. Five people were shot, four males and one female. Three were transported to Milwaukee. Their status is unknown at this time and no arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Racine...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others

MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack; court documents reveal new details

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Throw it out. That is what defense attorneys are asking a judge to do in the case against the accused Waukesha Christmas parade attacker. That is just one revelation detailed in new court documents. FOX6 News got dozens of documents on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23. They show...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighter shot, attempted carjacking; Milwaukee man pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23 in a case that involves the shooting and attempted carjacking of a city firefighter. A criminal complaint states 20-year-old Tariq Dillard tried to steal off-duty Firefighter Steven Budnowski's truck in November 2019. Budnowski left the truck running as he walked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WISN

Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he's been subpoenaed

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he's been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group 'H.O.T Government' posted a photo on the social media platform 'Telegraph'. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot another over suspected gun theft, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, faces attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot a longtime acquaintance, believing that person stole his gun. The shooting happened Aug. 7 near 8th and Vliet. Elton Kelly is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8th and Manitoba shooting; appears road rage related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23 near 8th and Manitoba. It happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dashcam, bodycam video released into Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Monday, Aug. 22, released findings on an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 5. The shooting took place in an alley near N. 92nd Street and West Congress Street. Officers patrolling the area spotted a vehicle that was reported...
WAUWATOSA, WI

