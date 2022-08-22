The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) hereby notifies the last known owner or anyone claiming an interest in the vessel(s) located in or near D’Iberville Marina in D’Iberville, MS and described below, that said vessel(s) have been deemed to be derelict pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. 49-27-71 and are subject to removal and disposal. Removal proceedings shall commence no sooner than five (5) days following last publication of this notice.

D'IBERVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO