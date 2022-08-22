Read full article on original website
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a small SUV with excellent fuel economy. But that's not all it has going for it. The post The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Is the 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited SUV Luxurious Enough for You?
Check out the impressive level of comfort and quality built into the 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited. This could be the SUV you've been searching for. The post Is the 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited SUV Luxurious Enough for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the 7 Most Affordable and Fuel-Efficient Small SUVs?
Do you want to save money? Drive one of these affordable, fuel-efficient small SUVs and you'll save on the vehicle and at the pump. The post What Are the 7 Most Affordable and Fuel-Efficient Small SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles. The post What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate
Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
