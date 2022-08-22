ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 2

Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Economy Car#Fuel Efficiency#Compact Car#Vehicles#Xse
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
Car News | Celebrity News

Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate

Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

134K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy