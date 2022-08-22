Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
wibqam.com
Students invade Rose-Hulman ahead of new semester
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology welcomed its class of 2026 to campus Friday. Move-in Day is always an exciting time for students and faculty as truckloads of furniture, electronics, and clothing make their way into parking lots and students get to meet their new neighbors for the upcoming semester.
wibqam.com
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal...
wibqam.com
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of the new eatery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
Neighborhood forum planned to discuss water in Terre Town
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community meeting will be taking place in the Terre Town neighborhood where city officials and Indiana American Water will present information regarding a potential expansion of water service to the area. Flyers have been going out to the area notifying residents of the...
wibqam.com
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the...
wibqam.com
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
wibqam.com
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wibqam.com
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave. Vigo Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:25 pm. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Dept....
wibqam.com
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
wibqam.com
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This...
wibqam.com
Duke Energy customers – have you seen your bill double?
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the summer months start to wind down, many Duke Energy customers are also hoping the end is near for high electric bills. A 16% increase went into effect for Duke Energy customers starting in July, but some customers said they have seen a much more significant increase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibqam.com
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Comments / 0